Radical iMac Mod Shows How Apple Could Have Removed the Chin for an All-Screen Design

by

Technicians in China have developed an arduous modification to eliminate the 24-inch iMac's "chin," achieving an all-screen design.

all screen imac mod
Io Technology, a group that makes hardware and chip-related modification and repair videos, posted a video that reveals some of the engineering behind the striking ‌iMac‌ modification on Chinese video sharing website Bilibili. It garnered attention on Twitter after being reposted by users like "DuanRui."


2002's ‌iMac‌ G4, which had equal bezels around the display, was cited as an inspiration for the modification. While moving most of the ‌iMac‌'s internal components to the stand like the G4 was initially considered, placing them directly behind the bottom edge of the display was the method eventually chosen to reduce the device's front profile, while retaining most of its thin design.

all screen imac mod rear
First, the ‌iMac‌ was disassembled and the display's "chin" area was cut off, with the edges being ground into the same shape as the top. A new rear casing with an enlarged area for the logic board and ports was created digitally and 3D printed for testing, before being machined out of aluminum and anodized. The ‌iMac‌'s components were then placed into the new housing, with some added measures to mitigate increased thermal constraints.

all screen imac mod chin
Along with the new casing, a backlit Apple logo made out of laser cut acrylic was added, reminiscent of older MacBook models. Io Technology also created a Space Gray version of the modified 24-inch ‌iMac‌ with black bezels around the display.

An all-screen iMac design was widely rumored in the run-up to the announcement of the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ in April last year. When the device was finally announced with white bezels and a prominent "chin," some users criticized the design. Nevertheless, it seems likely that the consistent thickness of the ‌iMac‌ and placement of its processor below the screen prevents heat from the chip being directly transferred to the display, which could shorten its life, as well as provides a more suitable place for the power cord.

wilberforce Avatar
wilberforce
50 minutes ago at 07:11 am
I can see why Apple went with a chin rather than a butt
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sophisticatednut Avatar
Sophisticatednut
47 minutes ago at 07:13 am

I can see why Apple went with a chin rather than a butt
I can’t. The computer could have been 1cm thicker instead of a useless chin. This computer is thinner than apple’s pro XDR monitor
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
47 minutes ago at 07:13 am

But now the iMac has a back chin :(
How often do you see the back of your display?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andrewxgx Avatar
andrewxgx
44 minutes ago at 07:17 am
yep, this is how iMac should look
my bet is they are introducing changes gradually as they basically lack features for next gen version, so its coming this or next redesign.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mielie Avatar
mielie
40 minutes ago at 07:21 am
I give them 10/10 for being able to achieve this, and for such a polished result. But I think they have actually shown why Apple kept the chin, it looks worse without! There needs to be something to differentiate iMac from looking like just another monitor on the desk and I feel the chin does this well.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Phineasgage1848 Avatar
Phineasgage1848
38 minutes ago at 07:22 am
I think this just goes to show how much thought was given to keeping the “chin”. It’s essential for design and branding. You can tell from far away that it‘s an iMac, immediately. Not just some random Samsung monitor. The iMac chin is a much smarter design and branding move than an iMac butt. Now just making the whole thing a little thicker…that was an option that could have been explored with an altogether different design.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
