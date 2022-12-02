iCloud Mail Experiencing Issues for Second Day in a Row

Apple's iCloud Mail service is experiencing issues for the second day in a row, and Apple's System Status page says that the service may be slow or unavailable for some users.



The outage began at 5:06 a.m. Pacific Time, and affected users may not be able to access their mail until the issue is resolved, which is the same problem that the service was having yesterday.

Apple has not provided a timeline on when a fix might be available, but we'll update this article when the outage has been addressed. Yesterday's outage lasted for several hours, and has recurred twice now.