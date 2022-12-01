Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of watchOS 9.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming watchOS 9.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after the launch of the third watchOS 9.2 beta.



To install the new ‌watchOS 9.2 update, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center.

Once installed, ‌watchOS 9.2‌ can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update. To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it has to be placed on the charger, and it will need to be in range of the ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ it is paired with.

watchOS 9.2 introduces support for a new Home app architecture that has also been added to iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura. The update also adds a race route workout feature for runners and cyclists. Race Route is designed to allow athletes to compete against themselves on a route they've already completed or tracked as an outdoor run or outdoor cycle on Apple Watch.