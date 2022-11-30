Hands-On With the Zens 4-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Apple today started selling new Zens charging accessories, including a modular 4-in-1 charging stand for the iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch. I got my hands on this stand and have outlined my first impressions below.



The stand delivers the fastest possible charging speeds for the latest Apple devices. A built-in MagSafe charger wirelessly charges the iPhone 12 and newer at up to 15W, and the Apple Watch magnetic puck extension supports fast charging for the Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra, allowing those Apple Watch models to wirelessly charge from 0% to 80% in around 45 minutes. The stand also has a 30W USB-C port on the right side that can charge any iPad or MacBook Air at the fastest speeds, along with a Qi-certified pad for an AirPods case. In my early testing, all charging speeds were as advertised.

Both the MagSafe charger and Apple Watch charging puck are certified by Apple, and the stand being sold on Apple's online store is an additional stamp of approval from the company, so customers should feel confident about purchasing this accessory.



The stand has a modular design, with the Apple Watch charging puck attaching magnetically to the main charging station for the iPhone, iPad, and AirPods and sharing the same 65W power adapter. There are two additional magnetic pins for attaching other modular parts sold separately on the Zens website, such as additional Qi pads or a USB-A charger. The MagSafe charger is tilt adjustable for different iPhone viewing angles.

An LED light on the back of the main charging station appears white when the Qi-certified pad is charging AirPods or another device. It would have been nice if this indicator were placed on the front of the stand so that it were more easily visible.



While it's certainly convenient to be able to charge an iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch all in one spot, the stand is priced at $179.95 on Apple's online store in the United States, making it an expensive luxury. That said, I'm not aware of any other four-device charging stands with an Apple-certified MagSafe charger and a fast-charging Apple Watch puck, with other options that I've seen so far limited to three devices.



Zens says the stand is made with recycled plastic, although it's unclear to what extent. The use of recycled ABS pellets gives the stand a speckled design that almost makes it look a bit dusty, which might be a downside for some people but isn't a huge issue.

All in all, the Zens modular 4-in-1 charging stand is a versatile but costly accessory for those interested in a fast-charging hub for nearly all of their Apple devices. The stand can be purchased on Apple's online store for delivery in early December.