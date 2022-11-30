Hands-On With the Zens 4-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods

by

Apple today started selling new Zens charging accessories, including a modular 4-in-1 charging stand for the iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch. I got my hands on this stand and have outlined my first impressions below.

1 Zens 4 in 1
The stand delivers the fastest possible charging speeds for the latest Apple devices. A built-in MagSafe charger wirelessly charges the iPhone 12 and newer at up to 15W, and the Apple Watch magnetic puck extension supports fast charging for the Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra, allowing those Apple Watch models to wirelessly charge from 0% to 80% in around 45 minutes. The stand also has a 30W USB-C port on the right side that can charge any iPad or MacBook Air at the fastest speeds, along with a Qi-certified pad for an AirPods case. In my early testing, all charging speeds were as advertised.

Both the MagSafe charger and Apple Watch charging puck are certified by Apple, and the stand being sold on Apple's online store is an additional stamp of approval from the company, so customers should feel confident about purchasing this accessory.

3 Zens 4 in 1
The stand has a modular design, with the Apple Watch charging puck attaching magnetically to the main charging station for the iPhone, iPad, and AirPods and sharing the same 65W power adapter. There are two additional magnetic pins for attaching other modular parts sold separately on the Zens website, such as additional Qi pads or a USB-A charger. The MagSafe charger is tilt adjustable for different iPhone viewing angles.

An LED light on the back of the main charging station appears white when the Qi-certified pad is charging AirPods or another device. It would have been nice if this indicator were placed on the front of the stand so that it were more easily visible.

2 Zens 4 in 1
While it's certainly convenient to be able to charge an iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch all in one spot, the stand is priced at $179.95 on Apple's online store in the United States, making it an expensive luxury. That said, I'm not aware of any other four-device charging stands with an Apple-certified MagSafe charger and a fast-charging Apple Watch puck, with other options that I've seen so far limited to three devices.

4 Zens 4 in 1
Zens says the stand is made with recycled plastic, although it's unclear to what extent. The use of recycled ABS pellets gives the stand a speckled design that almost makes it look a bit dusty, which might be a downside for some people but isn't a huge issue.

All in all, the Zens modular 4-in-1 charging stand is a versatile but costly accessory for those interested in a fast-charging hub for nearly all of their Apple devices. The stand can be purchased on Apple's online store for delivery in early December.

Note: Zens provided MacRumors with the 4-in-1 charging stand for testing. No other compensation was provided.

Tag: ZENS

Popular Stories

applefifthavenue

Man Robbed After Buying 300 iPhones From Apple Fifth Avenue

Tuesday November 29, 2022 11:54 am PST by
An unnamed 27-year-old man who purchased 300 iPhones from Apple Fifth Avenue on Monday morning was robbed shortly after leaving the store, according to 1010Wins Radio in New York. He was carrying 300 iPhone 13s in three bags and walking to his car at 1:45 a.m. when another car pulled up next to him. Two men jumped out and demanded that he hand over the bags. Not wanting to hand over 300...
Read Full Article363 comments
app store awards 2021

Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners, Highlighting Best Apps of the Year

Tuesday November 29, 2022 3:10 am PST by
Apple today announced its 2022 App Store Award winners, highlighting the 16 best apps and games selected by Apple's global App Store editorial team. The top apps were chosen by Apple for their quality, innovative technology, creative design, positive cultural impact, and ability to deliver "exceptional experiences." Apple CEO Tim Cook said: This year's App Store Award winners reimagined...
Read Full Article38 comments
Cyber Monday Deals Feature 2022

Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals Still Available for AirPods, Apple TV, iPad, and More

Monday November 28, 2022 5:24 am PST by
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping rush is drawing to a close, but there are still some good deals to be had out there. For Apple products, many of the deals you've seen since last week are still available, though some have expired. So for anyone who missed out on Black Friday deals, there's still an opportunity to get some of the year's best prices on many Apple devices. Note: ...
Read Full Article12 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera

iPhone 15 to Use 'State-of-the-Art' Image Sensor From Sony for Better Low-Light Performance

Monday November 28, 2022 11:00 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 models will be equipped with Sony's newest "state of the art" image sensors, according to a report from Nikkei. Compared to standard sensors, Sony's image sensor doubles the saturation signal in each pixel, allowing it to capture more light to cut down on underexposure and overexposure. Nikkei says that it is able to better photograph a person's face even with...
Read Full Article143 comments
eufy camera

Anker's Eufy Cameras Caught Uploading Content to the Cloud Without User Consent [Updated]

Tuesday November 29, 2022 1:01 pm PST by
Anker's popular Eufy-branded security cameras appear to be sending some data to the cloud, even when cloud storage is disabled and local only storage settings are turned on. The information comes from security consultant Paul Moore, who last week published a video outlining the issue. According to Moore, he purchased a Eufy Doorbell Dual, which was meant to be a device that stored video...
Read Full Article142 comments
rapid security response

Apple Releases Another Rapid Security Response Update for iOS 16.2 Beta Users

Monday November 28, 2022 10:16 am PST by
Apple today released a Rapid Security Response update that is available for those running the iOS 16.2 beta, marking the launch of the second RSR update since the feature was released in iOS 16. The Rapid Security Response Update is designed to provide iOS 16.2 beta users with bug fixes without the need to install a full update. The initial RSR release for iOS 16.2 beta users was a test with ...
Read Full Article34 comments
Apple Watch Ultra Oceanic Plus App

Apple Announces Oceanic+ App Now Available for Apple Watch Ultra

Monday November 28, 2022 6:11 am PST by
Apple today announced that the Oceanic+ app is available for the Apple Watch Ultra starting today. Designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, the app serves as a dive computer for recreational scuba diving at depths up to 40 meters/130 feet. Apple already offers a basic Depth app on the Apple Watch Ultra for viewing your current depth, maximum depth reached, water temperature,...
Read Full Article121 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

'M2 Max' Geekbench Scores Leak Online, Revealing Rumored Specs and Performance

Wednesday November 30, 2022 2:39 am PST by
Geekbench scores allegedly for the upcoming "M2 Max" chip have surfaced online, offering a closer look at the performance levels and specific details of the forthcoming Apple silicon processor. The Geekbench results, first spotted on Twitter, are for a Mac configuration of with the M2 Max chip, a 12-core CPU, and 96GB of memory. The Mac listed has an identifier "Mac14,6," which could be...
Read Full Article196 comments
iphone 11 tesla cybertruck close up

Elon Musk Pledges to Build iPhone Rival If Apple Ousts Twitter

Tuesday November 29, 2022 2:48 am PST by
Elon Musk has pledged to offer an "alternative phone" if Apple and Google remove Twitter from their app stores, adding to long-standing rumors about an iPhone rival from Tesla. Modified iPhone 11 Pro in the style of the Tesla Cybertruck, by Caviar. Musk's remark came after being asked about the potential scenario of Twitter being removed from app stores, which could conceivably happen if the...
Read Full Article
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2 With Carrier Improvements and Crash Detection Optimizations

Wednesday November 30, 2022 10:09 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 16.1.2, another minor bug fix update that comes one week after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and three weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more. The iOS 16.1.2 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According...
Read Full Article104 comments