Beats Flex Get a Leopard-Print Design in New Collaboration With Wacko Maria

Apple's Beats brand today announced a new collaboration with Japanese designers Wacko Maria for limited-edition Beats Flex earphones featuring a leopard-print design with a dual-color cable.



Beats Flex are the entry-level in-ear earphones from Beats that debuted in 2020 as an evolution of the previous BeatsX models. While the Beats Flex connect wirelessly via Bluetooth to your devices, the individual earbuds are connected by a Flex-Form cable with inline modules for housing battery and control hardware.



The earphones include Apple's W1 chip for seamless setup and switching across Apple devices, multiple ear tip sizes, magnetic earbuds that secure the buds around your neck when not in use and support Auto-Play/Pause, Find My support, up to 12 hours of battery life, and Fast Fuel charging via USB-C that delivers up to 90 minutes of listening time in just 10 minutes.



As with the regular Beats Flex available in Beats Black, Yuzu Yellow, Flame Blue, and Smoke Gray, the Wacko Maria Leopard Beats Flex will be priced at $70 in the U.S. and will be available starting December 2 at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Retailers carrying the limited-edition Beats Flex include Wacko Maria, END Clothing, and SSENSE, as well as boutiques INVINCIBLE in Shanghai and SOULGOODS in Beijing.