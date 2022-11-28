Samsung Cyber Monday Deals Offer Big Savings on Computer Monitors and TVs
Cyber Monday deals emerged online today, and in this article we're focusing on a big sale offered by Samsung on its line of TVs and computer monitors. Samsung's sale can be found on its website, and it covers a wide range of TV sets, including both 4K and 8K models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
If you're looking for Cyber Monday deals on Apple products, be sure to visit our post dedicated to deals you can get today on AirPods, HomePod mini, iPads, Apple TV 4K, and much more. Remember that for all Cyber Monday deals, today is likely your last day to get some of the season's best markdowns.
Computer Monitors
Crystal UHD 4K Smart TVs
- 43-inch - $279.99, down from $299.99
- 50-inch - $329.99, down from $379.99
- 55-inch - $349.99, down from $399.99
- 65-inch - $449.99, down from $499.99
- 75-inch - $629.99, down from $799.99
- 86-inch - $1,299.99, down from $1,699.99
QLED 4K Smart TVs (2021)
- 55-inch - $799.99, down from $1,099.99
- 65-inch - $899.99, down from $1,399.99
- 75-inch - $1,299.99, down from $2,299.99
- 85-inch - $1,899.99, down from $3,299.99
QLED 4K Smart TVs (2022)
- 50-inch - $799.99, down from $999.99
- 55-inch - $899.99, down from $1,199.99
- 75-inch - $1,599.99, down from $2,199.99
- 85-inch - $2,199.99, down from $3,299.99
OLED 4K Smart TVs
- 55-inch - $1,449.99, down from $2,099.99
- 65-inch - $1,799.99, down from $2,799.99
Neo QLED 4K/8K Smart TVs
- 50-inch 4K - $1,199.99, down from $1,499.99
- 65-inch 4K - $1,399.99, down from $1,899.99
- 85-inch 4K - $2,799.99, down from $4,499.99
- 65-inch 8K - $2,599.99, down from $3,299.99
- 75-inch 8K - $2,999.99, down from $4,299.99
- 85-inch 8K - $3,999.99, down from $5,799.99
The Frame Smart TV
- 43-inch - $799.99, down from $999.99
- 50-inch - $899.99, down from $1,299.99
- 55-inch - $999.99, down from $1,499.99
- 65-inch - $1,599.99, down from $1,999.99
- 75-inch - $1,999.99, down from $2,999.99
- 85-inch - $3,299.99, down from $4,299.99
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
