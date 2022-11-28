Samsung Cyber Monday Deals Offer Big Savings on Computer Monitors and TVs

Cyber Monday deals emerged online today, and in this article we're focusing on a big sale offered by Samsung on its line of TVs and computer monitors. Samsung's sale can be found on its website, and it covers a wide range of TV sets, including both 4K and 8K models.

Computer Monitors

Crystal UHD 4K Smart TVs

43-inch - $279.99, down from $299.99

50-inch - $329.99, down from $379.99

55-inch - $349.99, down from $399.99

65-inch - $449.99, down from $499.99

75-inch - $629.99, down from $799.99

86-inch - $1,299.99, down from $1,699.99

QLED 4K Smart TVs (2021)

55-inch - $799.99, down from $1,099.99

65-inch - $899.99, down from $1,399.99

75-inch - $1,299.99, down from $2,299.99

85-inch - $1,899.99, down from $3,299.99

QLED 4K Smart TVs (2022)

50-inch - $799.99, down from $999.99

55-inch - $899.99, down from $1,199.99

75-inch - $1,599.99, down from $2,199.99

85-inch - $2,199.99, down from $3,299.99

OLED 4K Smart TVs

55-inch - $1,449.99, down from $2,099.99

65-inch - $1,799.99, down from $2,799.99

Neo QLED 4K/8K Smart TVs

The Frame Smart TV

43-inch - $799.99, down from $999.99

50-inch - $899.99, down from $1,299.99

55-inch - $999.99, down from $1,499.99

65-inch - $1,599.99, down from $1,999.99

75-inch - $1,999.99, down from $2,999.99

85-inch - $3,299.99, down from $4,299.99

