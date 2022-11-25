Nothing Phone 1 Displays AirPods Battery Level After Latest OS Update
Nothing Phone 1 users today began receiving the Nothing OS 1.1.7 update, which adds support for displaying the battery percentage of connected AirPods, amongst other improvements and bug fixes.
If you own a Nothing Phone 1, you can check for the OTA update by going to Settings -> System -> System updates. Bear in mind that as support for displaying AirPods battery level is still an experimental feature, it may not work in all circumstances.
That said, the feature can be enabled on updated Phone 1 models by going to the Experimental Features section in the device's Settings menu.
According to the release notes, the update also includes the November Android security patch and offers a more accurate battery status, improved OS fluidity and reduced stutters, improved audio quality when recording videos, and an adjustment to the thermal threshold to better balance performance and temperature.
Like the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds gaining Siri support earlier this year, the Phone 1 update continues to work towards Nothing CEO Carl Pei's stated intention to make Nothing devices work with a variety of different products and accessories.
"We're building support for third-party products that we believe our users might need, like the AirPods Pro or a Tesla," said Pei at the Phone 1 launch in July.
(Via XDA Developers.)
