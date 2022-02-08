Nothing 'Ear (1)' True Wireless Earbuds Gain Siri Support

Nothing, the brand from OnePlus founder Carl Pei, has announced that its Ear (1) true wireless earbuds now include Siri support, putting them on a more equal footing when compared to Apple's rival AirPods Pro.



The $99 Ear (1) feature an in-ear design, Active Noise Cancelation, transparency mode, and a charging case with Qi-compatible wireless charging and a USB-C port, although Fast pairing is supported on Android devices only.

The Ear (1) earbuds cost $150 less than Apple's ‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌, but offer many of the same features, such as the premium design, ANC, transparency mode, IPX4 water resistance, and 24 hours of battery life with the charging case. Now they offer ‌Siri‌ support, too.

Some features, like Bluetooth 5.2, three microphones per earbud, and earbud weight, are actually better on paper than ‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌, but they still lack Apple-specific features such as auto-pairing with the H1 chip.

Alexa, play "Nothing Else Matters" Yeah, it's time to say hey to Google and Siri. Voice Assistance is now available for your ear (1). — Nothing (@nothing) February 7, 2022

Released in July 2021 with much marketing hype, the Ear (1) earbuds have seen impressive sales of over 400,000 units since launch. Available in black or white, they are the first Nothing product, and Nothing founder Pei has previously said that the company plans to launch a connected ecosystem of new devices that will extend far beyond the true wireless earphones.