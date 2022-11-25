MacRumors Giveaway: Win an M2 iPad Pro and Magnetic Stand From Lululook

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and a Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Pro and iPad Air Stand to go along with it.

lululook giveawayLululook specializes in stands and has a wide range of available stand options for all of Apple's iPads, many of which are designed to turn an iPad into a mini Mac. The Foldable Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand is crafted from a premium aluminum alloy material in a space gray shade, so it matches well with the aluminum design of Apple's iPads.

The stand is magnetic, which makes it super simple to use with a compatible ‌iPad‌. You simply place the stand on the back of your ‌iPad‌ and it adheres with a magnetic connection, holding the ‌iPad‌ securely in place. When you want to remove it, you just pull the ‌iPad‌ off with no hassle.

lululook ipad stand 1
Priced starting at $81, the stand is available with discounts and coupons that drop the price a bit. There is a large, sturdy base that keeps the ‌iPad‌ stable on a desktop or table, and behind the ‌iPad‌, there is a non-skid rubber material that ensures the ‌iPad‌ does not shift at all.

lululook ipad stand 2
Like all of Lululook's stands, the Foldable Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand has a set of adjustable hinges for multiple viewing angles. With the upper hinge, you can swap from portrait to landscape mode, and with the lower hinge, you can change the viewing angle as needed for activities like drawing, note taking, gaming, watching videos, and more.

When not in use, the Foldable Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand collapses down flat, which makes it perfect for tucking in a backpack or bag when you're on the go. It is ideal for school, work meetings, studying, and other situations where you might need an ‌iPad‌ stand when away from home. It is also ideal for home use with Apple's built-in second-screen ‌iPad‌ functionality, because the ‌iPad‌ on the stand can serve as a secondary display for your Mac.

lululook ipad stand 3
The 11-inch version of the Foldable Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand is compatible with the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models and the fourth and fifth-generation iPad Air models. The larger 12.9-inch stand is compatible with the third-generation and later 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

We have one ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Pro‌ and one Lululook Foldable Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand to give away. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Lululook Giveaway
The contest will run from today (November 25) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on December 2. The winner will be chosen randomly on December 2 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

