MacRumors Giveaway: Win an M2 iPad Pro and Magnetic Stand From Lululook
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and a Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Pro and iPad Air Stand to go along with it.
Lululook specializes in stands and has a wide range of available stand options for all of Apple's iPads, many of which are designed to turn an iPad into a mini Mac. The Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand is crafted from a premium aluminum alloy material in a space gray shade, so it matches well with the aluminum design of Apple's iPads.
The stand is magnetic, which makes it super simple to use with a compatible iPad. You simply place the stand on the back of your iPad and it adheres with a magnetic connection, holding the iPad securely in place. When you want to remove it, you just pull the iPad off with no hassle.
Priced starting at $81, the stand is available with discounts and coupons that drop the price a bit. There is a large, sturdy base that keeps the iPad stable on a desktop or table, and behind the iPad, there is a non-skid rubber material that ensures the iPad does not shift at all.
Like all of Lululook's stands, the Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand has a set of adjustable hinges for multiple viewing angles. With the upper hinge, you can swap from portrait to landscape mode, and with the lower hinge, you can change the viewing angle as needed for activities like drawing, note taking, gaming, watching videos, and more.
When not in use, the Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand collapses down flat, which makes it perfect for tucking in a backpack or bag when you're on the go. It is ideal for school, work meetings, studying, and other situations where you might need an iPad stand when away from home. It is also ideal for home use with Apple's built-in second-screen iPad functionality, because the iPad on the stand can serve as a secondary display for your Mac.
The 11-inch version of the Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand is compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro models and the fourth and fifth-generation iPad Air models. The larger 12.9-inch stand is compatible with the third-generation and later 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.
We have one M2 iPad Pro and one Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand to give away.
