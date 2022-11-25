Apple's Black Friday Event Begins in U.S. With Free Gift Card on Select Purchases

Apple's annual four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event has started in the United States and Canada, with customers able to receive a free Apple gift card with the purchase of select products through November 28.



The offer is available for select iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, AirPods, Beats, and accessories. As usual, many of Apple's latest products are excluded, such as the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Mac Studio.

In the U.S., gift card values are as follows:

$50 for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE

$50 for the iPad mini and iPad Air

$30 for the ninth-generation iPad

$250 for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip

$200 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip

$150 for the MacBook Air with M1 or M2 chip and the 24-inch iMac

$100 for the Mac mini

$50 for the second-generation Apple Watch SE

$25 for the second-generation AirPods and third-generation AirPods with Lightning case

$50 for the second-generation AirPods Pro

$75 for the AirPods Max

$50 for the Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, and Beats Studio Buds

$25 for the Beats Flex

$25 for the MagSafe Duo Charger, second-generation Apple Pencil, and Smart Keyboard Folio

$25 for the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

The promotion is available on Apple's online store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple's retail store locations. As usual, refurbished products are not eligible for a gift card, and the offer cannot be combined with educational pricing.

Black Friday is one of the few occasions per year that Apple offers deals on its products, but better deals are often available through resellers like Amazon, so make sure to check out our Black Friday roundup for the latest discounts on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple TV, accessories, and more.

Apple gift cards are now all-in-one and can be used towards the purchase of products, subscription-based services like Apple Music and Apple TV+, App Store apps, iTunes Store content like TV shows and movies, iCloud+ storage, and more.