Apple Black Friday Accessory Sales Include Year's Best Prices on AirTag, MagSafe Chargers, and Official iPhone 14 Cases

Even though we're still a few days out from Black Friday, early sales are in full swing this weekend. Today we're tracking an all-time low price on the AirTag 4-Pack, multiple discounts across the official iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe case lineup, and solid deals on Apple's MagSafe Charger accessories.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the AirTag 4-Pack, Amazon has the tracking accessory multi-pack for $79.99, down from $99.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on this device, and as of now only the 4-Pack is being discounted for Black Friday.

For MagSafe accessories, we're seeing sales from both Amazon and Verizon. In total, Verizon has the best sales, but Amazon is either matching these prices or providing deals that get very close to Verizon's all-time low offerings.



At Verizon, you can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00, and the MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00.

At Amazon, you can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, the MagSafe Battery Pack for $74.99, and the MagSafe Duo Charger for $97.49. These are all either matching or nearly matching Verizon's deals.

Lastly, Amazon also has quite a few discounts on Apple's official MagSafe cases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. You can find every case listed below by model, and many are seeing multiple colors hitting record low prices. There's also the MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support for $44.99, down from $59.00.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.