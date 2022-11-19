AirPods Pro 2 Available for All-Time Low Price of $197.99 Ahead of Black Friday

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 headphones have dropped to a new all-time low price of $197.99 on Woot, down from $249.00. The AirPods Pro 2 are in brand new condition on Woot and as of writing they're in stock and ready to ship.

With this discount, the AirPods Pro 2 have now reached the lowest price point they've ever seen following their release in September. Woot's sale has been automatically applied so you don't need any coupon code or have to wait until checkout to see the discount.

The AirPods Pro 2 are similar in design to the original AirPods Pro, featuring a rounded design with silicone ear tips and a short stem. Apple added the H2 chip that enables new capabilities, including improved Active Noise Cancellation and and update to Transparency mode with an Adaptive Transparency feature that is designed to reduce loud environmental noise without blocking out all sound.

