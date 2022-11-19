AirPods Pro 2 Available for All-Time Low Price of $197.99 Ahead of Black Friday
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 headphones have dropped to a new all-time low price of $197.99 on Woot, down from $249.00. The AirPods Pro 2 are in brand new condition on Woot and as of writing they're in stock and ready to ship.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
With this discount, the AirPods Pro 2 have now reached the lowest price point they've ever seen following their release in September. Woot's sale has been automatically applied so you don't need any coupon code or have to wait until checkout to see the discount.
The AirPods Pro 2 are similar in design to the original AirPods Pro, featuring a rounded design with silicone ear tips and a short stem. Apple added the H2 chip that enables new capabilities, including improved Active Noise Cancellation and and update to Transparency mode with an Adaptive Transparency feature that is designed to reduce loud environmental noise without blocking out all sound.
If you need more of an in-depth breakdown on the differences between the AirPods Pro 1 and AirPods Pro 2, check out our Buyer's Guide detailing all of the similarities and differences between each model.
We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.
Popular Stories
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered.
iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
Thursday November 17, 2022 12:57 am PST by Sami Fathi
Earlier this week, Qualcomm announced its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile chip and platform, promising to "revolutionize flagship smartphones" with "groundbreaking" experiences. The new chip is expected to launch in flagship Android smartphones later this year, but benchmarks suggest it cannot compete with Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which powers iPhone 14 Pro models.
While the latest chip...
Apple today officially launched the new Emergency SOS via satellite feature that's available for the iPhone 14 models, so we thought we'd test it out to see just how it works.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Emergency SOS via satellite is designed to allow users to connect to emergency services when no cellular or WiFi connection is available, such as when out...
Thursday November 17, 2022 4:30 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple today announced it will hold a special "Apple Shopping Event" between Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28 where customers will be eligible to get a gift card when they purchase select products.
The eligible products are as follows: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE: Up to a $50 gift card Second-generation AirPods Pro, second-generation...
Apple today rolled out a new design on iCloud.com following several weeks of beta testing. The page now features a colorful wallpaper with tiles for your Apple ID account and Apple apps like Photos, Mail, iCloud Drive, Calendar, and Notes. There is also a tile with icons for additional apps like Find My, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and more.
The page can be customized, with users able to choose ...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a USB-C port with support for at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which would give the devices a significant speed advantage over existing models.
Thunderbolt 3 theoretically offers bandwidth of up to 40 Gbps, while the Lightning connector has USB 2.0 speeds of up to 480 Mbps on all...
Top Rated Comments
That’s a fantastic price!
$32 cheaper than the previous best price on Amazon just 5 days ago:
https://www.macrumors.com/2022/11/14/deals-airpods-pro-2-drop-229/
I’m placing my order right now - Didn’t think that I would be able to get it this cheap with it just having been released in September!