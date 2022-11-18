MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Series 8 and Band From BluShark

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with BluShark to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's new Apple Watch Series 8 models, plus a matching BluShark Apple Watch band to go along with it.



BluShark offers a wide selection of Apple Watch bands in materials ranging from leather, to canvas, to AlphaPremier and more. There are all kinds of colors and materials to choose from, and each band is carefully crafted with high-quality materials. BluShark is not just an Apple Watch band company, and has been producing watch bands for years.



Pricing on the BluShark Apple Watch bands is affordable, ranging from $10 for silicone options to $78 for high-end crocodile leather bands. All BluShark bands are sized to fit all Apple Watch models, from older 38mm models to the large 49mm Apple Watch Ultra.

For those who are fans of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, BluShark makes a Multiloop band that is similar in design to the much pricier Alpine Loop that Apple just came out with. Priced at $32, the Multiloop band has an adjustable G-hook design and it comes in green, linen, orange, and black. BluShark sells all of the colors together for $78, and there are also sitewide deals for free bands if you buy two, three, or four together.



BluShark's Knit Weave bands also pair well with the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ and the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ models. They're made from a unique nylon weave material that has a texture resembling a knit fabric and an eyecatching depth of color. Knit Weave bands are priced at $32 and come in a whole range of colors from black to gray to brown, plus there are various striped options.



The company's AlphaPremier bands feature a seatbelt weave nylon and a comfortable fit with a dual-layer design, and the Leather bands come in a variety of designs and colors.



We have an aluminum ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ to give away, with the winner able to select the size and color. The winner will also be able to choose the BluShark band of their choice.



Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (November 18) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 25. The winner will be chosen randomly on November 25 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.