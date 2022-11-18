Video: Mac Desktop Accessories Worth Checking Out

Every so often, MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera updates his desk with new Mac-centric products that help improve his workflow as he records and edits videos for the site. Dan has just shared a 2022 desk update over on the MacRumors YouTube channel, highlighting all kinds of new desk accessories that you might want to check out for your own setup.

MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac ($150) - Designed for Macs, the MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard has a Mac-centric keyboard layout with Tactile Quiet low-profile switches and backlit keys.

($150) - Designed for Macs, the MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard has a Mac-centric keyboard layout with Tactile Quiet low-profile switches and backlit keys. MX Master 3S Mouse ($100) - The MX Master 3S Mouse has also been designed specifically for the Mac, featuring a MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel and an adjustable DPI that can be used with high-resolution displays. It can connect to three devices at once.

($100) - The MX Master 3S Mouse has also been designed specifically for the Mac, featuring a MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel and an adjustable DPI that can be used with high-resolution displays. It can connect to three devices at once. Ugmonk Desk Accessories ($449 for a set) - Ugmonk recently came out with a new collection of desk accessories called "Gather," which includes things like monitor stands and organizers, headphone stands, and shelves for streamlining your desktop. Note that this is a Kickstarter, so back with caution. Products will not arrive until spring 2023.

($449 for a set) - Ugmonk recently came out with a new collection of desk accessories called "Gather," which includes things like monitor stands and organizers, headphone stands, and shelves for streamlining your desktop. Note that this is a Kickstarter, so back with caution. Products will not arrive until spring 2023. ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat ($130) - The ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat is a vegan leather and felt desk mat that has a smooth surface for a mouse and then an add-on wireless charger that works with your iPhone and AirPods. Note that this wireless charger has magnetic charging, but it is limited to charging an ‌iPhone‌ at a maximum of 7.5W because it is not an official MagSafe charging solution.

($130) - The ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat is a vegan leather and felt desk mat that has a smooth surface for a mouse and then an add-on wireless charger that works with your iPhone and AirPods. Note that this wireless charger has magnetic charging, but it is limited to charging an ‌iPhone‌ at a maximum of 7.5W because it is not an official MagSafe charging solution. Volt 276 ($269) - The Volt 276 audio interface is designed for those who create music, videos, and podcasts. It plugs into a Mac and improves vocals, instruments, and other audio while you record.

($269) - The Volt 276 audio interface is designed for those who create music, videos, and podcasts. It plugs into a Mac and improves vocals, instruments, and other audio while you record. Loupedeck Live ($269) - The Loupedeck Live is a custom touch screen console that you can program to create quick access buttons for any app. It is designed to be used for live streaming, but shortcuts and macros can be created for any software.

Make sure to watch our video up above to see all of these products in action, and let us know if you have suggestions for other accessories we should check out in a future video.