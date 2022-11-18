iPhone 15 Redesign Tops Users' Wish Lists, But 'Mini' Form Factor Still Has Its Fans

by

Users still want a "mini" form factor iPhone, but a complete redesign is the most-desired feature from the iPhone 15 lineup, according to a survey conducted by SellCell.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Feature
SellCell asked over 2,500 ‌iPhone‌ users in the United States to gather its data. The most popular Apple device to buy over the holiday period this year is the ‌iPhone‌, with 37.4 percent of survey respondents planning to buy one for Christmas. AirPods take second place with 18.7 percent of respondents, followed by the Apple Watch with 16.3 percent. The HomePod mini is the least popular Apple device to buy for Christmas, with just 2.9 percent of respondents planning to purchase one. It is also worth noting that 40.6 percent of respondents had no plans to by an Apple device for the holidays.

holidays 2022 sellcell survey
When asked if they had plans to upgrade to an iPhone 14 model, 13.6 percent of respondents said they had already done so – but a further 29.7 percent still have plans to do so in the immediate future. Of the 56.7 percent who have no plans to upgrade, 45.3 percent said they plan to hold onto their current device for longer, and 5.1 percent said that they are waiting for the launch of the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup next year. 2.4 percent of respondents are apparently waiting for the launch of the fourth-generation iPhone SE. 59.4 percent of respondents who plan to buy an ‌iPhone 14‌ model say they are happy to wait five weeks to get hold of a new device.

iphone 14 upgrade sellcell survey chart
When asked specifically if they liked the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, 20.4 percent of respondents said that they already had one or planned to buy one soon. 22.5 percent said that it is too expensive, 12.1 percent said it is too big, 7.8 percent said that it had a poor mix of features compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, 6.6 percent said that the price is too near that of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and 6.6 percent said that they would have preferred a smaller, "‌iPhone‌ mini" form factor device.

iphone 14 plus sellcell survey chart
Looking to the ‌iPhone 15‌ models, aesthetics were at the forefront of the survey responses when asked what they most want from next year's new ‌iPhone‌ lineup. 35.2 percent of respondents said that they are most eager to see a design overhaul for the device, while 30.3 percent most want to see new color options.

28.8 percent want to see the return of accessories like EarPods and a power adapter, 23.9 want the ‌iPhone 15‌ to have a periscope zoom camera, 23.6 percent would like to see the return of Touch ID, 20.3 percent want the ‌iPhone‌ to switch to USB-C, and 11.7 percent want the Dynamic Island to expand across the entire range of ‌iPhone 15‌ models. 8.5 percent want to see the "mini" form factor make a return in the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup, which makes sense given that 6.6 percent of people will not buy the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus refuse to because they prefer smaller devices.

