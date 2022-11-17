Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members Can Get a 3-Month Free Trial of Apple TV+ and Apple Music

Microsoft is offering members of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate program a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ and Apple Music before the holiday season.



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate typically costs $14.99 and comes with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, which offers subscribers discounts, and special offers for a wide range of services, apps, and games. In its latest bonus, Microsoft, in partnership with Apple, is giving Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers three months free of ‌Apple TV+‌ and ‌Apple Music‌. The promotion is valid until March 31, 2023. More information on the promotion can be found on Xbox's website.