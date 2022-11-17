Google Maps for iOS Gaining Augmented Reality Live View Search in Select Cities

Google is bringing a new augmented reality Live View feature to its Maps app, allowing smartphone users to visually search for restaurants, coffee shops, and other businesses that are located nearby.



Using Live View, you can open up Maps and tap the camera icon in the search bar to see what's around you, from shops and banks to ATMs and bars. Google Maps will provide AR-powered directions and arrows, giving you an idea of how far a location is from you and how you can get there. In addition, you can also see key information about each place overlaid right on the screen, such as whether it's open, what the price range is, and how it's rated.

Google says that users can tap on place categories to see what restaurants, bars, dessert shops, parks, and transit stations are within walking distance.

Google previewed search with Live View back in September, but now the feature is ready to launch. It will be rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo starting next week.

Google is also rolling out new features that will make it easier for electric vehicle owners to find the best charging station for their vehicles with a "fast charge" filter, plus Google is expanding information about wheelchair accessible, stair-free places around the world.