Apple Launches Revamped iCloud.com Website With All-New Design

Apple today rolled out a new design on iCloud.com following several weeks of beta testing. The page now features a colorful wallpaper with tiles for your Apple ID account and Apple apps like Photos, Mail, iCloud Drive, Calendar, and Notes. There is also a tile with icons for additional apps like Find My, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and more.



The page can be customized, with users able to choose which apps appear in each tile or remove a tile entirely. The bottom of the page displays your iCloud storage plan and usage, as well as a link to recover recently deleted files from iCloud Drive and other apps.

In the top menu bar, users can click or tap on the plus sign to create a new email, note, calendar event, and more. The menu also provides access to settings for iCloud+ features such as Hide My Email, iCloud Private Relay, and HomeKit Secure Video.

All in all, the redesigned iCloud.com page provides a more streamlined experience that makes it easier to view information at a glance.

(Thanks, Joern Hartmann!)