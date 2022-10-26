Apple Introduces New Test Design for iCloud Website
Apple today introduced an overhauled design for the iCloud.com website, which is available in a beta capacity on Apple's test site, beta.icloud.com.
The updated design is a notable departure from the current iCloud design, showing full tiles with previews for Photos, Mail, iCloud Drive, Notes, and more, on a customizable Home page.
You can choose the apps that you use most for the iCloud Home page, selecting from all of the above listed apps as well as apps that include Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and Calendar.
Apple slightly redesigned some of the apps, tweaking toolbars and button locations for a more streamlined experience.
Anyone can see the new iCloud interface by visiting the beta site. It will be in testing for some time, and after Apple works out any bugs with the design, the new look is likely to expand to the main iCloud website.
(Thanks, Tim!)
Popular Stories
The iOS 16.1 update that was released today introduces support for Live Activities, a new type of lingering Lock Screen notification that lets you track information in real time. Live Activities are visible primarily on the Lock Screen, but if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, they also show up in the Dynamic Island.
Developers are beginning to implement support for Live Activities, and...
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
The next two weeks will be fairly busy for Apple, with multiple new product launches, software releases, and more expected over that time. Below, we have recapped five key dates coming up for Apple so that you can mark your calendar accordingly.
Key dates to remember:Monday, October 24: Apple confirmed that iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura will be released on October 24, and it's...
Alongside iOS 16.1, Apple today released iPadOS 16.1, with the update coming after several months of beta testing. This is the first version of iPadOS 16 that has been available for Apple's tablets, as iOS 16 was released on its own back in September. iPadOS 16 was delayed in order for improvements to be added to the Stage Manager feature.
The iPadOS 16.1 update can be downloaded on eligible ...
Apple is planning to debut several new Macs over the next several months, including new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is continuing work on the first Apple silicon Mac Pro, with the company reportedly ramping up testing of the device internally. The high-end Mac desktop is said to...
Apple today released macOS 13 Ventura, the latest version of the operating system designed to run on Macs. macOS Ventura comes after several months of beta testing and feature refinements, and it is compatible with the 2017 iMac and later, the iMac Pro, the 2018 and later MacBook Air, the 2017 and later MacBook Pro, the 2019 and later Mac Pro, the 2018 and later Mac mini, and the 2017 MacBook.
...
Largely in line with expectations, we saw a number of Apple product updates this week via press release with the iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV. All three products are available to order now with launches coming over the next couple of weeks.
We also got official confirmation of release dates for macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, while we're still expecting some Mac-related updates before the end...
The European Union today gave final approval to legislation that will force technology companies like Apple to switch to USB-C across a wide range of devices.
Outlined in an official press release, the European Council today gave the European Parliament's common charger directive approval, finalizing the legislative procedure that will make a USB-C port mandatory across a wide range of...
Apple today announced pricing increases for several of its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, and the Apple One bundles that include those services. Apple Music is increasing in price by $1 for individual users and $2 for the family plan, while Apple TV is increasing in price by $2. All Apple One prices will also rise accordingly, according to information obtained by 9to5Mac. Full...
Top Rated Comments