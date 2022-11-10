Best Early Black Friday Deals on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

We're two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, but as is well known, Black Friday shopping is more of a month-long event rather than a singular day. Because of this, we're already tracking numerous all-time low deals that you can get on Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup today, and that's what we're focusing on in this article.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should note that although many of the deals shared below are current record low prices, there is no guarantee we won't see steeper discounts later in the month or in December. Apple product sales fluctuate often during the holidays, the best you can do is strike while the iron is hot during these best-ever price events.



14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro family has some of the steepest markdowns this season, with the 14-inch notebooks reaching up to $499 off on Amazon right now. For the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro, which is on sale for $1,999.99, this is an all-time low price.



16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

Similar to the 14-inch model, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has notable markdowns this season with savings of up to $400 available on Amazon right now. Prices start at $2,179.83 for 512GB (via Expercom on Amazon) and reach $2,299.00 for 1TB, which is an all-time low price.



13-inch MacBook Pro (2022)

For the refreshed 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro, a new record low price has appeared for the 512GB model. It's on sale for $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00. The 256GB is on sale for a second-best price of $1,149.00, which is $150 off.



13-inch MacBook Air (2022)

All-time low deals are available for both models of the MacBook Air, with both the 256GB and 512GB models getting $150 discounts on Amazon and B&H Photo. You'll find prices starting at $1,049.00 for 256GB and reaching to $1,349.00 for 512GB.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.