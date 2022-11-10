Philips Hue Line Gains New 'Festavia' String Lights

Lighting company Signify today announced new Festavia string lights that are being added to the Philips Hue lineup ahead of the holidays.



The Philips Hue Festavia string lights include 250 mini smart LEDs on a 20-meter cord, which can be used on a Christmas tree, stairway, mantel, and more.

As with other Hue products, the Festavia lights can be set to more than 16 million colors, and a single strand supports multiple colors for a gradient effect. Festavia lights are HomeKit-compatible and pair well with other Philips Hue products.



The lights can be controlled with Siri, the Hue app, and the Home app. Lights can be turned on or off, dimmed, and the colors can be changed. With Spotify integration, the lights can be set to flash, dim, and brighten in tune with a song that's playing.

With the launch of the Festavia lights, the Hue app is gaining a sparkle effect that can make the strand twinkle, plus there is a new Scattered option that spreads five colors randomly along the light string.

The Festavia lights are priced at $160 and will launch on November 15. They will be available from the Philips Hue website.