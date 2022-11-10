Apple Testing Song Lyrics for Apple Music Web Player

Apple today updated its beta.music.apple.com site for Apple Music, introducing support for viewing song lyrics on the web. When listening to ‌Apple Music‌ content via a web browser on the beta site, there's now an option to see the lyrics by clicking on the speech bubble at the top right of the display.



The design of the lyric interface mimics the design of song lyrics available through the ‌Apple Music‌ app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with the lyrics scrolling in time to the music on the right side of the screen. The feature is only on the beta web player as of right now, but Apple will likely roll it out to the music.apple.com website in the future after it has been fully tested.

Apple has offered a web-based ‌Apple Music‌ player since 2019, with the website offering the same content available on iOS devices and Macs. The website allows ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers to listen to music on any device as songs play right in the browser.

Anyone can view the web player and listen to snippets of songs, but full access requires an ‌Apple Music‌ subscription tied to an Apple ID. It provides access to all library and playlist content, along with the same recommendations and mixes available in the ‌Apple Music‌ apps for iOS, Mac, and Android.

(Thanks, Noah!)