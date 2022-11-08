Kuo: Apple Suspends AirPods Pro 2 Assembly at One Supplier Due to Potential Production Issues

Apple appears to have instructed Chinese supplier Goertek to suspend assembly of the second-generation AirPods Pro due to production issues, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets shared today, Kuo said that Chinese supplier Luxshare has expanded production of the second-generation AirPods Pro to fill the gap and is now the exclusive supplier of the wireless earbuds for the time being.



"Goertek's suspension of production is more likely due to production issues rather than demand issues," said Kuo, without elaborating on what the specific issues may have been. Kuo said it's unclear when Goertek will resume production of the AirPods Pro. It's also unclear if the issues affect any second-generation AirPods Pro already sold.

The new AirPods Pro were released in late September and are currently in stock on Apple's online store in the U.S. — it remains to be seen if the loss of one supplier will have any impact on availability heading into the holiday shopping season.

The new AirPods Pro feature up to twice as much active noise cancellation as the original, charging case improvements, and more.