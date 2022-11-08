Primitive Folding iPhone Built From Motorola Razr and iPhone Parts

by

A Chinese YouTuber has gone to great lengths to construct a foldable iPhone out of existing parts, merging the internal components of an ‌iPhone‌ with the foldable chassis of a Motorola Razr. The resulting device is an ‌iPhone‌ that is able to be folded in half.


The video is in the Chinese language with subtitles, and walks through the process used for deconstructing both devices. All of the internal components of the ‌iPhone‌ X were removed and re-enginereed to fit inside of a foldable Motorola Razr chassis.

Called the "‌iPhone‌ V," the foldable ‌iPhone‌ is functional, running iOS, and the display clearly bends in half. Several ‌iPhone‌ models appear to have been torn down and converted into the foldable design, though the walkthrough focuses on the ‌iPhone‌ X.

Rumors suggest that Apple is working on foldable ‌iPhone‌ prototypes, but as of right now, there is no solid word on what an Apple foldable might look like or when it will launch.

Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
37 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
That's nothing. I built a folding iPhone completely out of iPhone parts.



Attachment Image
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
52 minutes ago at 11:54 am
I’d call this bendable, not foldable.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
49 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Apple is so not going to be happy about this.

I bet that it took a lot of courage to build that. But, this is giving me too much of Samsung vibes.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cjboffoli97 Avatar
cjboffoli97
44 minutes ago at 12:02 pm
Look, if I wanted a Frankenstein monster of a phone I'd buy a Samsung.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ph001bi Avatar
ph001bi
49 minutes ago at 11:56 am
Talk about extreme mod. I am not convinced the screen is still the original retina though.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
beach bum Avatar
beach bum
42 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
That looks extremely awkward. I would be afraid to fold that phone. Not a fan, and I really hope that Apple doesn’t go in that direction.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

