Primitive Folding iPhone Built From Motorola Razr and iPhone Parts

A Chinese YouTuber has gone to great lengths to construct a foldable iPhone out of existing parts, merging the internal components of an ‌iPhone‌ with the foldable chassis of a Motorola Razr. The resulting device is an ‌iPhone‌ that is able to be folded in half.

The video is in the Chinese language with subtitles, and walks through the process used for deconstructing both devices. All of the internal components of the ‌iPhone‌ X were removed and re-enginereed to fit inside of a foldable Motorola Razr chassis.

Called the "‌iPhone‌ V," the foldable ‌iPhone‌ is functional, running iOS, and the display clearly bends in half. Several ‌iPhone‌ models appear to have been torn down and converted into the foldable design, though the walkthrough focuses on the ‌iPhone‌ X.

Rumors suggest that Apple is working on foldable ‌iPhone‌ prototypes, but as of right now, there is no solid word on what an Apple foldable might look like or when it will launch.