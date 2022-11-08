Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2
Apple today debuted a new firmware update for the second-generation AirPods Pro, marking the second update that the earbuds have received since their fall launch.
The existing 5A377 firmware has been updated to version 5B58.
There is no word on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so we don't know what's new. Apple also does not provide instructions on how to upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the AirPods are connected to an iOS device. Putting the AirPods in the case, connecting the AirPods to a power source, and then pairing the AirPods to an iOS device or Mac should force the update.
You can check your AirPods or AirPods Pro firmware by following these steps:
- Connect your AirPods Pro to your iOS device.
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap General.
- Tap About.
- Tap AirPods.
- Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."
If we learn about any features in the firmware update, we'll update this article with details, but the software likely offers only minor bug fixes.
Related Stories
Thursday September 22, 2022 11:22 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released new firmware designed for the second-generation AirPods Pro, which means the new AirPods will have a day one firmware update available at launch. The 5A377 firmware is now available for new AirPods Pro owners, up from the 5A374 firmware they ship with. Apple has not provided information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, so we don't...
Apple today released a new 4A402 firmware update for the AirPods Pro, which is up from the prior 4A400 firmware that was released back in October. Apple has also updated the AirPods 3 firmware to 4B66, up from the 4B61 that was previously available. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, so we don't know what improvements or bug ...
Apple today released a new 4E71 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro, up from the 4C165 firmware that was released back in December. Apple has also released new 4E71 firmware for the AirPods 3, up from the 4C170 firmware that was released in January.
Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, so we don't...
Apple today released a new 4C165 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The second-generation AirPods and AirPods Max were previously running firmware version 4A400. The AirPods Pro previously had 4A402 firmware available, and AirPods 3 were running firmware version 4B66.
Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates...
Apple today released a new 4C170 firmware update for the AirPods 3, an update from the prior 4C165 that was made available in December.
Apple does not offer details on what's included in new firmware updates for the AirPods, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings.
There is no standard way to upgrade the AirPods software, but firmware is...
As expected, Apple has published a new support document with release notes for standard AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max firmware updates. Going forward, Apple says the page will outline new features and changes included in AirPods firmware updates.
The latest firmware version for AirPods is 4E71 and was released in May. Sadly, Apple's support document is not particularly helpful for...
Apple today provided developers with a new beta firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max. The new beta has a version number of 5B5040c.
Apple has been providing beta updates for the AirPods since the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and the firmware is limited to developers who can download it from the Developer Center. Installing the...
Apple plans to begin listing new features and changes in AirPods firmware updates in a forthcoming support document on its website.
In the fifth developer beta of iOS 16, navigating to Settings → General → About → AirPods and tapping on Firmware Version leads to a new page indicating that AirPods firmware details are available at support.apple.com, complete with a link to a support...
Popular Stories
Belkin today announced the launch of the first official 15W MagSafe charger designed for in-vehicle use, debuting the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe.
There are other magnetic car charger solutions on the market, but this is the first that provides full 15W charging for compatible MagSafe-enabled iPhone models.
Priced at $100, the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger...
Apple is preparing an iOS 16.1.1 update for the iPhone to address bugs and issues experienced by users following the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system two weeks ago, including a persistent Wi-Fi bug that's been annoying iPhone customers.
MacRumors in the past week has seen signs of devices running iOS 16.1.1 in our website analytics, indicating the update is under testing...
It's been a few weeks since we tracked deals on every model of the 2021 MacBook Pro, but today Amazon is providing just that, with a new all-time low price on one 14-inch model. In total, these deals reach up to $499 off select notebooks, with some of the biggest markdowns to date.
14-inch MacBook Pro
Starting with the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,599...
Apple has issued multiple takedown orders for a popular YouTube channel amongst Apple fans that archived past WWDC keynotes.
The channel owner, Brendan Shanks, shared the news on Twitter alongside screenshots from YouTube with notices of the DMCA takedown orders. The channel, "Apple WWDC Videos," contained hundreds of videos of past WWDC keynotes and is now disabled after it received three...
Apple in October introduced an updated version of the Apple TV 4K, which is available as of today. We picked one up to take a look at the new features and to determine whether it's worth the upgrade for MacRumors readers who already have an Apple TV 4K.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The third-generation Apple TV 4K looks a lot like the second-generation model,...
Apple is offering a two-month free Apple TV+ trial as a tie-in promotion for new documentary film "My Mind & Me" starring actress and singer Selena Gomez.
A URL link to the offer was shared by Gomez on Twitter as a "special gift" to her fans ahead of the film's availability to stream on Apple TV+, starting November 4. Clicking on the link gives "new and qualified returning subscribers" a ...
Google in October launched the Pixel 7 Pro, its newest high-end flagship smartphone. The Pixel 7 Pro came out just weeks after Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro Max, so we thought we'd compare the cameras of the two smartphones, pitting the high-end iPhone against the high-end Pixel 7.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. On paper, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Pixel 7 Pro have ...
Apple's apparent final hardware launch of 2022 is here with the latest Apple TV 4K, as it seems we won't be seeing any Mac updates until early next year.
There's still a bit more on the calendar before the end of the year, however, including the holiday shopping season and software updates such as iOS 16.2 that will bring a number of new features and improvements when they are released in...
Top Rated Comments
* Bug fixes and other improvements
This is vague and unsatisfactory in my opinion.
https://9to5mac.com/2022/10/12/airpods-pro-2-sync-audio-drift/amp/