Deals: Apple's 11-Inch M2 iPad Pro Gets First Discount, Available for $749

Last month, Apple updated the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with brand new models that include the M2 chip, Wi-Fi 6E, and a few other upgrades. Given the newness of these models we haven't tracked many deals yet, but today Amazon has one of the first notable markdowns on the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro at $749.00, down from $799.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Among the new M2 iPad Pro models, this is the only sale we're tracking across any of the major Apple resellers online. Amazon has the tablet in stock and an estimated delivery window is set for November 6 to 9.

