Early Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 60% on Apple Accessories From Twelve South, Satechi, and Mophie

Although we're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, multiple accessory makers have kicked off early Black Friday events with notable markdowns on charging, travel, and protection accessories for Apple products. This includes Satechi, Twelve South, and ZAGG, offering up to 60 percent off accessories during these sales.



Satechi

Starting with Satechi, you can get 40 percent off a selection of charging accessories with the code DEALS used at checkout. Satechi's early Black Friday event is focusing on USB-C chargers, USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more.

Twelve South

Twelve South is giving its customers a sneak peek at its upcoming Black Friday sale with up to 60 percent off travel gear. This includes accessories like the Curve Flex for MacBook Pro, PlugBug Duo for MacBook Pro, and AirFly for AirPods.

ZAGG

At ZAGG, you can get 30 percent off your order when purchasing two or more products at the same time. This excludes already-discounted items, and you won't need a coupon code to see the discount during this event.

The sale covers accessories offered from Mophie, Gear4, ZAGG, and Invisible Shield, so it's a good opportunity to stock up on holiday gifts and stocking stuffers for iPhone owners. Be sure to browse across all of the ZAGG brands to find the best accessories before the sale ends.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.