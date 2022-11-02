Apple Store in Glasgow Makes History as First UK Store to Unionize

Apple's retail store in Glasgow, Scotland, has become the first UK store to has officially voted in favor of officially forming a union.



Staff at the Glasgow store had been eyeing unionization for some time and comes amid continued concerns for some employees over pay and working conditions. Staff at the Glasgow store are now set to use their unionization to push for higher hourly pay.

In response to the vote, Apple told The Herald it is "one of the highest paying retailers in Scotland" and it "regularly made enhancements to our industry-leading benefits as a part of the overall support we provide to our valued team members."

Apple has been attempting to ease concerns from retail staff over the last several months, encouraging store managers to be more open and direct with staff over their concerns and promising action to address them.