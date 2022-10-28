Some Apple Stores to Stop Selling First-Generation Apple Pencil Until USB-C Adapter Stock Improves

Select Apple Stores in the United States have suspended the sale of the first-generation Apple Pencil until stock improves for the USB-C to Lightning Adapter, which is needed to charge the pencil with the new entry-level iPad, MacRumors has learned.



The 10th-generation iPad is only compatible with the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌, which is equipped with a USB-C port. To charge the pencil with the ‌iPad‌, customers must use a USB-C to Lightning Adapter that was at one point last week facing up to a one-month delay.

Since the adapter is needed to charge the pencil with the new ‌iPad‌, some Apple Store locations have decided to take the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ off their shelves until the stock of the adapter improves. The move will ensure customers of the new ‌iPad‌ are not left without a way to charge their ‌Apple Pencil‌. The new ‌iPad‌ was made available for purchase at Apple Stores this week. According to Apple's online store, the USB-C to Lightning Adapter is estimated to ship in one to two weeks.