Apple Pencil Adapter for New iPad Facing Up to One-Month Shipping Delay

The new 10th-generation iPad features a USB-C port instead of Lightning, but the device remains compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil only, meaning that an adapter is now required to pair and charge the Apple Pencil with the iPad.



The adapter is included in the box with the first-generation Apple Pencil, but for customers who already own an Apple Pencil, they must purchase the adapter separately for $9. While the new iPad is set to launch October 26, the adapter is already facing a 3-4 week shipping delay on Apple's online store in the U.S. for orders placed today.

The Apple Pencil plugs into one end of the adapter and a USB-C charging cable plugs into the other end of the adapter and the iPad. This setup looks quite humorous and led to the adapter becoming a meme on social media after the new iPad was announced.

Despite being redesigned with flat edges like other iPad models, the 10th-generation iPad is not compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, likely due to the device having a new landscape FaceTime camera occupying the area where the magnetic connector would normally be for charging the second-generation Apple Pencil.