Deals: Get the 64GB 2021 Apple TV 4K for All-Time Low Price of $109.99

The 2021 Apple TV 4K has been seeing solid discounts ever since Apple announced the new model earlier this month. Today, the 64GB 2021 Apple TV 4K has dropped to a new all-time low of $109.99, down from an original price of $199.00.

Apple's new 2022 Apple TV 4K models are launching at low price points: $129 for 64GB and $149 for 128GB. With these new discounts on 2021 models, it's a bit easier to recommend an older generation model to anyone who is more inclined to save money over wanting the newest model.

In addition to the 64GB model, the 32GB 2021 Apple TV 4K is on sale for $99.99, down from $179.00. This is also an all-time low price, and both models are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.

Those interested in the new 2022 model can still save a bit of money with a pre-order discount on Amazon.