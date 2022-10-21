Amazon Launches First Pre-Order Discount on New Apple TV 4K at $124.99

The new Apple TV 4K hasn't even launched yet, but Amazon is already offering a small $4 discount on the streaming device as a pre-order deal. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi model for $124.99 when pre-ordering, down from $129.00.

While not a massive discount, this is still a notable deal given it's the first pre-order discount on the 2022 Apple TV 4K. We don't expect much steeper discounts than this to come out any time soon; for those types of deals you'll need to shop for the 2021 models, which are as low as $99.99 today on Amazon.

The Apple TV 4K will launch on November 4, along with the 128GB Wi-Fi + Ethernet model, which is not seeing a pre-order discount on Amazon.

