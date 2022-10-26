New iPad Pro and iPad Available for Pickup at Apple Stores Starting Today

Starting today, the new 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and redesigned 10.9-inch iPad are available for pickup at select Apple Stores around the world, with no pre-order required. A wide range of size, color, and storage capacity options are available for each device at Apple Store locations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and many other countries, but selection may become more limited throughout the day.



To order a product with Apple Store pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP or postal code, choose an available Apple Store location, select a pickup date, and select a 15-minute check-in window. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

While most Apple Stores appear to have adequate stock of the new iPad Pro and iPad models as of Wednesday morning, note that walk-in customers may be placed into a separate queue with lower priority upon arrival to the store, so arranging a pickup is recommended.

The new iPad Pro models received a minor spec bump, with new features including the M2 chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, new hover functionality for the Apple Pencil, ProRes video recording capability, Smart HDR 4, and Bluetooth 5.3. In the U.S., pricing continues to start at $799 for the 11-inch model and at $1,099 for the 12.9-inch model.

The redesigned 10th-generation iPad features a larger 10.9-inch display with slimmer bezels, flat edges, the A14 Bionic chip, a USB-C port, a Touch ID power button, a landscape-positioned FaceTime camera, 5G support on cellular models, Wi-Fi 6, new color options, and support for a new two-piece Magic Keyboard Folio accessory. Pricing starts at $449 in the U.S., while the ninth-generation 10.2-inch iPad remains available for $329.