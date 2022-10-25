Apple Rejected Spotify's App Update Adding Audiobook Support

by

Apple and Spotify are once again feuding as Spotify attempts to break into the audiobook market, reports The New York Times. Apple has reportedly rejected Spotify's latest app update three times in the last month.

Apple vs Spotify feature2
Over the years, Apple and Spotify have had a long running dispute over Apple's App Store policies, with multiple public conflicts over app and subscription fees and app rejections due to Spotify's attempts to skirt the up to 30 percent cut that Apple takes from purchases.

Apple says that Spotify is again trying to get around its ‌App Store‌ rules, and the Cupertino company claims that Spotify's audiobooks update is not in line with guidelines that cover how apps can communicate with users about purchasing options outside of the ‌App Store‌.

Apple last year agreed to an App Store rule change that allows developers to use communications like email to share information methods about payment options that are available outside of an iOS app, but Spotify is running into issues attempting to implement this feature. With the rule change, Spotify wanted to direct customers to buy books online to listen to in the app, rather than giving Apple a cut of its audiobook sales.

Apple apparently told Spotify that it can send customers emails about online purchases, but Spotify is not able to offer a button inside of the app to request emails. The feature was designed with Spotify's legal team involved, and Apple initially approved the update in September, but later reversed course, rejecting subsequent updates.

Spotify designed a nine-step process for purchasing an audiobook, which involved a customer tapping on an audiobook and seeing a screen with a lock over the play button. Pressing on the play button provided customers with a page where they could request information on how to buy a book through an email, and the email offered up a link to purchase the book.

According to The New York Times, an Apple spokesperson said that Apple does not have objections to audiobooks in the Spotify app, but Spotify cannot circumvent the rules around web addresses and language encouraging customers to make purchases outside of the app.

After the multiple rejections from Apple, Spotify released a version of the app that removes information about how to purchase an audiobook from the Spotify website, which Apple did approve. Spotify now informs users that there is no option to buy an audiobook in the app. "We know it's not ideal," says Spotify in the app text.

spotify audiobooks app
Spotify in 2019 filed a regulatory complaint with the European Union over Apple's ‌App Store‌ practices, and it maintains an anti-Apple "Time to Play Fair" website. Spotify has continued to meet with European regulators, but the case has not concluded as of yet. Spotify has also sided with Epic Games in the Epic Games v. Apple legal battle, and it participates in the "Coalition for App Fairness" alongside ‌Epic Games‌, Tile, and others who are unhappy with Apple's "anti-competitive" policies.

Tag: Spotify

Top Rated Comments

sorgo Avatar
sorgo
29 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
Apple, sweetie, you trying to give those antitrust legislators more ammo? ?
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ralph_sws Avatar
ralph_sws
27 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
Apple seems to be playing not entirely fair with spotify
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
26 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
"I am the Lord, thy God. Thou shalt have no other God$ before me." ;)
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wackery Avatar
Wackery
25 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
I normally take apple’s side on these kinds of things, but not in this case
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
16 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
I'm no fan of Spotify the company (although I love their service). This rejection shouldn't be possible. It's time to loosen Apple's iron grip on its own platform and make free installation of apps a reality.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
19 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
Shame how much Apple have weaponised the App Store. They have just invited regulatory scrutiny.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.1 for iPhone Launching on Monday With These 8 New Features

Thursday October 20, 2022 7:34 am PDT by
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
Read Full Article89 comments
Mark Your Calendars Merged

Mark Your Calendar: iOS 16.1 Release, New iPad Pro Launch, and More Coming Up

Sunday October 23, 2022 11:08 am PDT by
The next two weeks will be fairly busy for Apple, with multiple new product launches, software releases, and more expected over that time. Below, we have recapped five key dates coming up for Apple so that you can mark your calendar accordingly. Key dates to remember:Monday, October 24: Apple confirmed that iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura will be released on October 24, and it's...
Read Full Article73 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature

Gurman: Apple Silicon Mac Pro Testing Ramping Up, New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini to Launch Within Months

Sunday October 23, 2022 5:57 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut several new Macs over the next several months, including new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is continuing work on the first Apple silicon Mac Pro, with the company reportedly ramping up testing of the device internally. The high-end Mac desktop is said to...
Read Full Article268 comments
m2 mac mini screen feature

New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini With M2 Pro Chips Likely to Launch in November

Friday October 21, 2022 6:52 am PDT by
With this week's announcements of new iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV models out of the way, attention now turns to the Mac. Rumors suggest Apple plans to launch new high-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M2 series chips later this year. In his newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the initial version of macOS Ventura launching on Monday, October 24 will include support for...
Read Full Article293 comments
top stories 22oct2022

Top Stories: New iPad Pro, iPad, Apple TV, and More Announced

Saturday October 22, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Largely in line with expectations, we saw a number of Apple product updates this week via press release with the iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV. All three products are available to order now with launches coming over the next couple of weeks. We also got official confirmation of release dates for macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, while we're still expecting some Mac-related updates before the end...
Read Full Article16 comments
anker cube 1

Apple Now Selling Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube, Twelve South 5-Foot iPad Stand and More

Friday October 21, 2022 1:34 pm PDT by
Apple today added several new accessories to its online store, debuting popular products from brands like Anker, Mophie, and Twelve South. The new Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a MagSafe-certified charging accessory that can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. Priced at $150, the Anker Cube is available in Apple retail stores as of right now, and it should soon be...
Read Full Article101 comments
new app store ads today tab

Apple Announces More Ads Coming to App Store Starting Next Week

Saturday October 22, 2022 6:51 am PDT by
In an email to developers this week, Apple announced that app-related ads will begin appearing in the App Store's main Today tab and in a "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of individual app listings starting Tuesday, October 25, in all countries except China. All ads in the App Store have a blue background and an "Ad" icon. "With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on...
Read Full Article426 comments