Apple Releases New HomePod 16.1 Software With Matter Support

Alongside iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16.1, and watchOS 9.1, Apple today released new software that's designed for the HomePod and the HomePod mini.



According to Apple's release notes, HomePod software version 16.1 includes support for the Matter smart home standard.

Software version 16.1 adds support for Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard that enables a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems. This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.