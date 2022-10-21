Capcom Bringing Resident Evil Village to Apple Silicon Mac Next Week

Capcom today announced that the Mac version of survival horror game Resident Evil Village is set to launch on Friday, October 28. The game will be available on Macs that are equipped with Apple silicon chips.



Resident Evil Village first launched in 2021, but it has been limited to PCs and consoles. As with prior Resident Evil games, Resident Evil Village is a first person game that requires players to explore their surroundings in the hopes of discovering items and equipment to progress.

The game is set in a snowy Eastern European village, and there is a deeper focus on action and combat than the prior title, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Village is set approximately three years after Biohazard.

Capcom says Resident Evil Village is built on the first Mac version of the RE Engine Capcom game engine, and it is compatible with M1 and M2 Macs that are running macOS Monterey or macOS Ventura.

The Mac version of Resident Evil Village comes with the Trauma Pack DLC, raccoon weapon parts, and a Survival Resource Pack. It does not, however, include Resident Evil: RE:Birth, but Capcom says the Winters' Expansion will be coming in the near future. Winters' Expansion will introduce a new third-person mode along with new game content.

Resident Evil Village will be available from the Mac App Store when it launches on October 28.