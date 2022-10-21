Capcom Bringing Resident Evil Village to Apple Silicon Mac Next Week
Capcom today announced that the Mac version of survival horror game Resident Evil Village is set to launch on Friday, October 28. The game will be available on Macs that are equipped with Apple silicon chips.
Resident Evil Village first launched in 2021, but it has been limited to PCs and consoles. As with prior Resident Evil games, Resident Evil Village is a first person game that requires players to explore their surroundings in the hopes of discovering items and equipment to progress.
The game is set in a snowy Eastern European village, and there is a deeper focus on action and combat than the prior title, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Village is set approximately three years after Biohazard.
Capcom says Resident Evil Village is built on the first Mac version of the RE Engine Capcom game engine, and it is compatible with M1 and M2 Macs that are running macOS Monterey or macOS Ventura.
The Mac version of Resident Evil Village comes with the Trauma Pack DLC, raccoon weapon parts, and a Survival Resource Pack. It does not, however, include Resident Evil: RE:Birth, but Capcom says the Winters' Expansion will be coming in the near future. Winters' Expansion will introduce a new third-person mode along with new game content.
Resident Evil Village will be available from the Mac App Store when it launches on October 28.
Popular Stories
Wednesday October 19, 2022 8:53 am PDT by Sami Fathi
The launch of a new iPad Pro and entry-level iPad means that Apple's iPad lineup is the largest it has been in recent memory. The wide range of choices, inconsistent features, and confusing compatibility with accessories may be a source of confusion for customers looking for a new iPad.
One of the newest additions to the iPad lineup is the 10th-generation entry-level iPad. Compared to the...
While we didn't have a full-blown Apple event today, it has felt almost as busy as one with Apple announcing updates for three significant product lines: the iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV. All of the coverage from today can be tough to keep up with, so check out our video recap of the announcements and a list of our news article below.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Apple today announced an updated Apple TV 4K model with the A15 Bionic chip, support for HDR10+, and an updated Siri Remote, for a starting price of $129.
The A15 Bionic chip gives the Apple TV 4K "faster performance and more fluid gameplay," according to Apple. The efficiency gains of the A15 allow the Apple TV to provide a thinner, lighter, fanless design for the first time, and it uses...
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
Apple today announced the 10th-generation iPad, featuring the A14 Bionic chip and a complete redesign with a range of color options.
The 10th-generation iPad features an all-new design with flat sides and a larger, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display like the iPad Air. The device now features a Touch ID side button and comes in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow.
The iPad gains the A14 Bionic...
Apple's online storefront has gone down ahead of the expected announcement of new iPad models via press release.
Upon the online store going down, Apple CEO Tim Cook seemingly tweeted a teaser for a new product announcement with the hashtag "#TakeNote," which could allude to the Apple Pencil and the notetaking capabilities of the iPad: The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote pic.twitter.c ...
Apple today introduced a new iPad Pro with the M2 chip, a new hovering Apple Pencil feature, faster Wi-Fi 6E, and more.
With the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro has up to 15% faster CPU performance and up to 35% faster GPU performance compared to the previous iPad Pro with the M1 chip, according to Apple. The chip has a new media engine and image signal processor that enables ProRes video...
The third-generation Apple TV 4K announced this week is a relatively minor update, but the device still has at least 10 new features and changes. We've recapped everything new with the latest Apple TV below for those looking for a quick overview.
What's new with the latest Apple TV:A15 Bionic chip: The new Apple TV is equipped with the A15 Bionic chip for up to 50% faster performance than...
Apple plans to announce new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip this Tuesday, October 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Gurman previously said updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models would be announced "in a matter of days, and he has since narrowed down the timeframe to tomorrow. The announcement will likely occur in the form of an Apple Newsroom press release. Key new...
Top Rated Comments
???