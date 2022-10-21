Best Apple Deals of the Week: Best-Ever Prices Hit 2021 iPad Pro and 2020 MacBook Air at $200 Off Each

by

With the announcement of new Apple products this week in the iPad Pro and iPad, we saw new record low prices hit previous generation tablets. Right now, these best-ever sales are still available for many 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro devices, and we're also tracking solid deals on iPad Air, MacBook Air, and AirTag and MagSafe accessories.

iPad Pro

ipad pro pink

  • What's the deal? Take $200 off 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad Pro for $899.00

This week Apple introduced new iPad Pro tablets, and in the wake of this announcement we tracked record low prices on numerous models of the previous generation 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Prices start as low as $899.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Pro, and include both cellular and Wi-Fi models. You can see the full list of deals in our original post.

MacBook Air

m1 macbook air pink

  • What's the deal? Take $200 off M1 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
256GB M1 MacBook Air for $799.00

Another big discount this week focused on the 2020 256GB M1 MacBook Air, available for $799.00 on Amazon, down from $999.00. This is a solid deal for the two-year-old notebook, and great for anyone okay with an older generation MacBook Air who wants to save money.

iPad Air

ipad air pink

  • What's the deal? Take $80 off iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$80 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $519.00

Another deal Amazon introduced this week was on Apple's 2022 iPad Air, and it's still available at $519.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $599.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $669.00, down from $749.00.

AirTag Accessories

airtag pink loop

  • What's the deal? Take up to $20 off AirTag accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$20 OFF
AirTag Loop for $9.00

$16 OFF
AirTag Leather Key Ring for $19.00

Amazon brought back best-ever prices on a few AirTag accessories this week, including just $9.00 for the AirTag Loop and $19.00 for the AirTag Leather Key Ring. Only a few colors are available for each accessory at these prices.

MagSafe Accessories

magsafe accessories pink

  • What's the deal? Take 25% off MagSafe accessories
  • Where can I get it? Verizon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

25% OFF
MagSafe Chargers at Verizon

Verizon has great discounts on three of Apple's MagSafe accessories. You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

