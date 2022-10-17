Deals: iPad Air Available for All-Time Low Price of $519 on Amazon ($80 Off)

Apple's 2022 iPad Air has returned to its all-time low price of $519.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $599.00. We most recently saw this price last week during Prime Early Access, but this is the first time since that event that we've tracked a return of the record low deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get every color of the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air at this price: Starlight, Space Gray, Purple, Pink, and Blue. They're all in stock and most can arrive as soon as October 19 with Prime shipping, or October 22 with regular shipping.

Besides the entry-level model, we're also tracking record low deals on every model of the 2022 iPad Air. You can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $669.00, down from $749.00. This one is available in four colors, but only two (Blue and Space Gray) currently have stock on Amazon.

For cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad Air is on sale for $668.99, down from $749.00, and the 256GB cellular iPad Air is on sale for $819.00, down from $899.00. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.