Deals: Verizon Has Low Prices on MagSafe Charger ($29.99), Duo Charger ($96.74), and Battery Pack ($74.24)

Verizon today has solid discounts on Apple's three MagSafe accessories: the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger, and MagSafe Battery Pack. Verizon offers free two-day shipping and free in-store pick-up for all orders, and you don't need to be a Verizon Wireless user to take advantage of these deals.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In total, you can save 25 percent on MagSafe chargers with this sale, and no coupon is required. You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.

Verizon has been one of the only retailers to consistently discount these accessories over the past few months, as well as provide all-time low prices on them. In this regard, the MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger are at the best prices we've ever tracked, while the regular MagSafe Charger is just about $2 higher than its best-ever price, so it's still a solid deal.

The carrier also has steep markdowns on iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 cases this week, as low as $12.49 for official Apple Silicone Cases. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.