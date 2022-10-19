Skipping the New iPad Pro? Amazon Has Nearly Every 2021 12.9-Inch Model on Sale at All-Time Low Prices

Apple yesterday announced the new iPad Pro, and naturally this means previous generation models have begun hitting record low prices. On Amazon, you can find $200 off nearly every 12.9-inch model of the 2021 iPad Pro, with the sole exception of 2TB configurations.

These sales are only available on Amazon, and as of now only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is seeing notable discounts. Anyone okay with owning a previous generation model will be able to find solid deals among the price drops, which start at $899.00 for 128GB Wi-Fi.



12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)

The 2021 and 2022 iPad Pro models have a lot in common, with the typical performance enhancements coming to the latest models thanks to Apple's M2 chip. We've broken down all of the pros and cons to each iPad Pro in our Buyer's Guide, perfect for anyone trying to figure out if they should upgrade to the newest iPad Pro.

