Apple Hikes iPad Mini Prices Outside US, With Europe Faring Worst

Apple significantly increased the price of existing iPad mini models in non-US markets after updating its online store with new entry-level iPad and iPad Pro models on Tuesday.



In the UK for example, the 64GB ‌iPad mini‌ now costs £569, up from £479 earlier in the day, while the 256GB model costs £749, up fro £619. That's a 19% and 21% price increase, respectively, making the ‌iPad mini‌ more expensive than the new 10.9-inch ‌iPad‌, which starts from £499 and £649 at the same capacities.

Similar hikes can be found in countries across the EU. In Italy, for instance, the 64GB and 256GB ‌iPad mini‌ models are now 659 euros and 859 euros respectively, whereas previously they cost 559 euros and 729 euros, representing an 18% price increase.

India and markets across the Asia Pacific region have also seen hikes, although the increases in these areas are more modest. In Australia, for example, ‌iPad mini‌ prices have risen by around 11%.

Apple gave no reason for the price hikes outside the US, but they could be linked to the strong dollar combined with rising inflation and increased costs, although the price of other devices in Apple's flagship hardware lineup have remained constant.

