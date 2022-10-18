Apple Announces New tvOS 16 Features Coming Later This Year

In addition to unveiling a new Apple TV 4K with an A15 Bionic chip and more, Apple today previewed several new Siri-related features coming to the Apple TV in a tvOS 16 update later this year. It appears that at least a few of the features are enabled in the tvOS 16.1 Release Candidate made available earlier today, while some might arrive with tvOS 16.2.



The new features announced:

Siri has been redesigned with a more compact interface that allows users to quickly view results at a glance in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Siri voice recognition for up to six family members will allow the Apple TV 4K to understand who is talking and reply with custom recommendations tailored just for them based on their user profile.

Users wearing AirPods will be able to say "Hey Siri" instead of using the Siri Remote.

Siri on tvOS will be supported in Denmark, Luxembourg, and Singapore later this year. Support was recently added for Chile, Finland, and South Africa.

The new compact Siri interface and "Hey Siri" support for AirPods have already been implemented in the tvOS 16.1 Release Candidate, and the features should be available to all users when tvOS 16.1 is released next week.