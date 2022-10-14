Video Review: One Week With the New iPhone 14 Plus
Apple last Friday introduced the iPhone 14 Plus, a new 6.7-inch device that replaces the prior-generation iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 14 Plus marks the first time that Apple has sold a more affordable larger-screened iPhone that is not classified as a "Pro" model since the company started debuting four smartphones at a time.
MacRumors
editor Dan Barbera spent a full week using the iPhone 14 Plus to see how it fits in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup and whether it's worth considering over other iPhone 14 options.
The iPhone 14 Plus is an iPhone 14 but with a bigger battery and a bigger screen. It has no features that are not available in the iPhone 14, so it's worth picking up only if you want that larger screen.
At $899, it's $200 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it lacks ProMotion display technology, an always-on display, a faster processor, and more advanced camera technology including a 48-megapixel Main lens and a Telephoto lens. If you don't care about these features, you can save $200 by picking the Plus over the Pro Max, but if you want all the bells and whistles, it's not worth the savings.
Make sure to watch the full video to see Dan's thoughts, and let us know what you think of the iPhone 14 Plus in the comments below.
