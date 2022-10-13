Eve Launches Matter-Ready Eve Light Switch

Eve today announced the official launch of its updated HomeKit-enabled Eve Light Switch in the United States, with the new accessory now available for purchase.



Eve's Light Switch is the 15th Eve product to support the upcoming Matter smart home standard that is expected to launch later this year. Matter is designed to allow products from different smart home manufacturers like Apple and Google to interact with one another, something that is not possible at the current time.

Thread support is also available, and with other Thread-enabled products, the Eve Light Switch serves as a router node to enhance the Thread mesh network for improved connectivity with other Thread devices.

The third-generation Eve Light Switch supports rooms with three-way switches, and it adds support for connecting lights to a smart home network without having to change bulbs. Eve says that it is simple to install the Light Switch, and there is an instructional video available.

With HomeKit integration, the Eve Light Switch can be controlled through the Home app, the Eve app, or with Siri voice commands, plus it can be used to access lights when away from home with a Home hub that includes the HomePod or the Apple TV.

The Eve Light Switch can be purchased from the Eve website or from Amazon for $50.