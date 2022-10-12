Here Are the Best Apple Deals You Can Still Get Before Amazon Prime Early Access Ends

Amazon Prime Early Access is coming to a close later today, so we're quickly recapping all of the best Apple deals that are still live on Amazon right now. Shipping may be slightly delayed, but all of the products listed below remain at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Apple TV 4K

Prices on the Apple TV 4K fluctuated numerous times during Prime Early Access, and appeared to have settled on $109.99 for the 32GB model and $128.99 for the 64GB model. While both of these were about $5 cheaper yesterday, both of the current prices represent fairly substantial deals on the Apple TV 4K at nearly $70 off each.

AirPods

Although we didn't see many discounts across the AirPods lineup this time around, Amazon did provide solid markdowns on two models. The AirPods 2 are still available for $89.99, down from $129.00, and the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $223.24, down from $249.00. This is the best price we've tracked yet on the brand new AirPods Pro 2.

iPad (2021)

Amazon has knocked the price of the 64GB Wi-Fi model down to $268.99, from $329.00. This is a new all-time low price on the 10.2-inch iPad.

Apple Watch

Prior to Prime Early Access we tracked $50 savings on the new Apple Watch Series 8 models, and Amazon kept these deals going during the event. They're all still available on the last day of Prime Early Access, with prices starting at $349.00 for 41mm GPS.

Anker

Lastly, we have an Apple-related sale still going on today, with Anker offering several solid markdowns across its best charging accessories. You can save up to 44 percent on USB-C chargers, portable chargers, and more, all of which are listed below. Eufy also has a few deals of its own among its health and security products, including its Smart Scale P2 Pro for $49.99, down from $79.99.

USB-C Chargers

Portable Chargers

Wall Chargers

