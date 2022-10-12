Here Are the Best Apple Deals You Can Still Get Before Amazon Prime Early Access Ends

by

Amazon Prime Early Access is coming to a close later today, so we're quickly recapping all of the best Apple deals that are still live on Amazon right now. Shipping may be slightly delayed, but all of the products listed below remain at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription to see these deals. You can get one month of Amazon Prime for free when signing up this week, and afterwards the service will renew at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Apple TV 4K

Prices on the Apple TV 4K fluctuated numerous times during Prime Early Access, and appeared to have settled on $109.99 for the 32GB model and $128.99 for the 64GB model. While both of these were about $5 cheaper yesterday, both of the current prices represent fairly substantial deals on the Apple TV 4K at nearly $70 off each.

prime early access apple tv

$69 OFF
Apple TV 4K (32GB) for $109.99

$70 OFF
Apple TV 4K (64GB) for $128.99

AirPods

Although we didn't see many discounts across the AirPods lineup this time around, Amazon did provide solid markdowns on two models. The AirPods 2 are still available for $89.99, down from $129.00, and the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $223.24, down from $249.00. This is the best price we've tracked yet on the brand new AirPods Pro 2.

prime early access airpods

$39 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.99

$26 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $223.24

iPad (2021)

Amazon has knocked the price of the 64GB Wi-Fi model down to $268.99, from $329.00. This is a new all-time low price on the 10.2-inch iPad.

Prime Early Access Sale Blank

$60 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $268.99

Apple Watch

Prior to Prime Early Access we tracked $50 savings on the new Apple Watch Series 8 models, and Amazon kept these deals going during the event. They're all still available on the last day of Prime Early Access, with prices starting at $349.00 for 41mm GPS.

prime early access series 8 1

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) for $349.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm GPS) for $379.00

Anker

Lastly, we have an Apple-related sale still going on today, with Anker offering several solid markdowns across its best charging accessories. You can save up to 44 percent on USB-C chargers, portable chargers, and more, all of which are listed below. Eufy also has a few deals of its own among its health and security products, including its Smart Scale P2 Pro for $49.99, down from $79.99.

anker prime access

USB-C Chargers

Portable Chargers

Wall Chargers

We will continue to track Prime Early Access deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news and on our main Prime Early Access article for more Apple deals. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.

