Amazon Prime Early Access: The Best Apple Deals

by

Amazon is hosting another Prime Day event this year, called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and offering shoppers the first chance to save on holiday shopping from a major retailer. Similar to the first Prime Day, it will last for two days and you'll find a large selection of deals and offers across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more.

Prime Early Access Sale FeatureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For our coverage, we're focusing entirely on Apple and Apple-related discounts that can be purchased during this 48-hour event on Amazon. As of today, this includes deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iPad Air, and MacBook Pro.

As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated throughout the event, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles this week.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Early Access requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime offers a one month free trial, and otherwise costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year.

AirPods

Over the past few years, one of the most popular discounts around the holidays is on Apple's AirPods. Amazon is officially kicking off this trend in 2022 with solid markdowns on AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2.

prime early access airpods
Prices start at $89.99 for the AirPods 2 ($39 off), then increase to $234.99 for the AirPods Pro 2 ($14 off).

These are some of the lowest prices of the year, and in the case of the AirPods Pro 2 this is now the lowest price we've ever tracked. Every deal has been applied automatically so you won't need any coupon.

$39 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.99

$14 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $234.99

Apple TV 4K

During the summertime Prime Day, Amazon introduced a massive discount on the Apple TV 4K, and now this deal has returned for Prime Early Access. It's available for $109.00, down from $179.00. This is an all-time low price and one of the cheapest entry-level prices we've ever seen for a brand-new Apple TV 4K. The 64GB model is also available at $129.00, down from $199.00.

prime early access apple tv

$70 OFF
Apple TV 4K (32GB) for $109.00

$70 OFF
Apple TV 4K (64GB) for $129.00

Apple Watch

Another item seeing big discounts during Prime Early Access is the Apple Watch, with the first-ever markdowns on the Apple Watch Series 8 arriving this week.

prime early access series 8 1

41mm GPS Series 8

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8, this model is on sale for for $349.00, down from $399.00. It's available in (PRODUCT)RED, Midnight, and Silver aluminum color options, with the Midnight version having particularly low stock.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) for $349.00

45mm GPS Series 8

Secondly, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 is discounted to $379.00, down from $429.00. It's available in (PRODUCT)RED, Silver, and Starlight, and for this model the (PRODUCT)RED is the one facing low stock as of writing.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm GPS) for $379.00

iPad (2021)

Amazon today has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $269.00, down from $329.00. This is a brand new all-time low price on the 10.2-inch iPad.

Prime Early Access Sale Blank

$60 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $269.00

For a cellular option, there's also the 64GB cellular iPad for $399.00, down from $459.00. This deal is a record low price and available in both Silver and Space Gray colors.

$60 OFF
iPad (64GB Cellular) for $399.00

iPad Air (2022)

All five of the 2022 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air color options are available for $519.00, down from $599.00. This is another brand new record low price. The 256GB Wi-Fi model four colors on sale at $669.00, down from $749.00, an all-time low price.

prime early access ipad air

$80 OFF
iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $519.00

$80 OFF
iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $669.00

MacBook Pro

Amazon's massive discounts on the MacBook Pro have continued into Prime Early Access, with $400 off every model of the 2021 notebook.

prime early access macbook pro

14-inch

Starting with the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,599.00, down from $1,999.00. It's available in both Silver and Space Gray, with the latter color seeing a slight shipping delay.

$400 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,599.00

The 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This is the best price we've ever tracked on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

$400 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,099.00

16-inch

Secondly, you can get the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is available in Space Gray and Silver as well.

$400 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $2,099.00

On the higher end, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00, down from $2,699.00. This is another record low price on the 2021 MacBook Pro, and it's available in Silver and Space Gray.

$400 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,299.00

Finally, Amazon is offering a discount on the 10-Core M1 Max/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can get this model for $3,099.00, down from $3,499.00. Both colors are on sale at this price, and this is another all-time low price for the MacBook Pro.

$400 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Max/1TB) for $3,099.00

We will continue to track Prime Early Access deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

These 10 U.S. States Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Friday October 7, 2022 9:02 am PDT by
Earlier this year, Apple launched a feature allowing residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. As we wait for IDs in the Wallet app to expand to additional U.S. states, here is everything you need to know about how the feature ...
Read Full Article188 comments
apple tv 4k design triad

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch in 2022 With These Four Features

Saturday October 8, 2022 3:00 am PDT by
Back in May, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that a new Apple TV would be released in the second half of 2022. Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also said that a new Apple TV was "getting closer" and "could potentially launch this year." With a new version of the Apple TV potentially on the horizon, here are four rumored features and changes for the streaming box. Faster chip: Gurman said...
Read Full Article282 comments
ipad pro purple

Five Apple Products You Should Avoid Buying Right Now

Wednesday October 5, 2022 2:12 pm PDT by
Rumors suggest that Apple still has several new devices that are coming before the end of the year, including a range of Macs and iPads. It's not looking like we're going to get an October event in 2022, but refreshes are coming soon, probably via press release. If you're planning to buy a Mac or an iPad, make sure to check out our list to know what's safe to pick up now and what's not. iPad ...
Read Full Article152 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

One of iOS 16's Best Features Drains Battery When Enabled

Thursday October 6, 2022 2:15 am PDT by
One of iOS 16's most praised features comes at the cost of draining battery life, according to recently published Apple support documents. The feature, known as "keyboard haptics," is optional in iOS 16 and allows users to get physical feedback via slight vibrations upon the touch of each key, confirming that it was pressed much like keyboard sounds. The feature is a useful addition to the...
Read Full Article
iPhone SE 4 TouchID and Notch 1

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Feature 6.1-Inch LCD Display With Notch

Sunday October 9, 2022 11:59 am PDT by
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display and a "notch" cutout at the top of the display, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. Young told MacRumors that he has revised his expectations for the fourth-generation iPhone SE. In October 2021, Young, who has a very good track record when providing insights into Apple's plans, said that ...
Read Full Article297 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.0.3 With Fixes for Notification Delays, CarPlay Microphone Levels, and More

Monday October 10, 2022 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.0.3, a minor bug fix update that comes a few weeks after the launch of the iOS 16 operating system. The iOS 16.0.3 update follows iOS 16.0.2, software that addressed a number of launch day bugs on the iPhone 14 models. The iOS 16.0.3 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article228 comments
top stories 8oct2022

Top Stories: What to Expect From Apple in October, iPhone 14 Plus Launch, and More

Saturday October 8, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
The first week of October has passed, and while we're expecting to see a number of hardware and software launches from Apple in the coming weeks, there's no sign of a media event in the works. This week also saw the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus, the last member of the iPhone 14 lineup to become available following last month's introduction. We're also looking forward to operating system...
Read Full Article23 comments
AirPods Pro Beta Firmware

Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Friday October 7, 2022 2:13 pm PDT by
Apple today provided developers with a new beta firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max. The new beta has a version number of 5B5040c. Apple has been providing beta updates for the AirPods since the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and the firmware is limited to developers who can download it from the Developer Center. Installing the...
Read Full Article60 comments