Amazon Prime Early Access: The Best Apple Deals

Amazon is hosting another Prime Day event this year, called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and offering shoppers the first chance to save on holiday shopping from a major retailer. Similar to the first Prime Day, it will last for two days and you'll find a large selection of deals and offers across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For our coverage, we're focusing entirely on Apple and Apple-related discounts that can be purchased during this 48-hour event on Amazon. As of today, this includes deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iPad Air, and MacBook Pro.

As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated throughout the event, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles this week.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Early Access requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime offers a one month free trial, and otherwise costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year.



AirPods

Over the past few years, one of the most popular discounts around the holidays is on Apple's AirPods. Amazon is officially kicking off this trend in 2022 with solid markdowns on AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2.



Prices start at $89.99 for the AirPods 2 ($39 off), then increase to $234.99 for the AirPods Pro 2 ($14 off).

These are some of the lowest prices of the year, and in the case of the AirPods Pro 2 this is now the lowest price we've ever tracked. Every deal has been applied automatically so you won't need any coupon.

Apple TV 4K

During the summertime Prime Day, Amazon introduced a massive discount on the Apple TV 4K, and now this deal has returned for Prime Early Access. It's available for $109.00, down from $179.00. This is an all-time low price and one of the cheapest entry-level prices we've ever seen for a brand-new Apple TV 4K. The 64GB model is also available at $129.00, down from $199.00.

Apple Watch

Another item seeing big discounts during Prime Early Access is the Apple Watch, with the first-ever markdowns on the Apple Watch Series 8 arriving this week.

41mm GPS Series 8

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8, this model is on sale for for $349.00, down from $399.00. It's available in (PRODUCT)RED, Midnight, and Silver aluminum color options, with the Midnight version having particularly low stock.

45mm GPS Series 8

Secondly, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 is discounted to $379.00, down from $429.00. It's available in (PRODUCT)RED, Silver, and Starlight, and for this model the (PRODUCT)RED is the one facing low stock as of writing.

iPad (2021)

Amazon today has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $269.00, down from $329.00. This is a brand new all-time low price on the 10.2-inch iPad.

For a cellular option, there's also the 64GB cellular iPad for $399.00, down from $459.00. This deal is a record low price and available in both Silver and Space Gray colors.

iPad Air (2022)

All five of the 2022 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air color options are available for $519.00, down from $599.00. This is another brand new record low price. The 256GB Wi-Fi model four colors on sale at $669.00, down from $749.00, an all-time low price.

MacBook Pro

Amazon's massive discounts on the MacBook Pro have continued into Prime Early Access, with $400 off every model of the 2021 notebook.

14-inch

Starting with the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,599.00, down from $1,999.00. It's available in both Silver and Space Gray, with the latter color seeing a slight shipping delay.

The 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This is the best price we've ever tracked on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

16-inch

Secondly, you can get the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is available in Space Gray and Silver as well.

On the higher end, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00, down from $2,699.00. This is another record low price on the 2021 MacBook Pro, and it's available in Silver and Space Gray.

Finally, Amazon is offering a discount on the 10-Core M1 Max/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can get this model for $3,099.00, down from $3,499.00. Both colors are on sale at this price, and this is another all-time low price for the MacBook Pro.

We will continue to track Prime Early Access deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.