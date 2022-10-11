Apple Debuts 'Ask Apple' Interactive Q&A Program for Developers

Apple today introduced a new "Ask Apple" feature that is designed to allow developers to get help with app development from Apple engineers and experts. With Ask Apple, developers can get information on implementing new beta features, updates introduced at WWDC, adopting Dynamic Island, swapping to SwiftUI, and more.



Developers will be able to ask questions of Apple team members through Q&As delivered through Slack or in 25-minute one-on-one "office hour" sessions. Developers can speak with Apple evangelists, engineers, and designers, with office hours focused on creating apps that take advantage of the latest Apple technologies.

"We've been listening to feedback from developers around the world about what will be most helpful to them as they build innovative apps, and we've seen an increased appetite for one-on-one support and conversation with Apple experts," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. "Our team is committed to continuously evolving our support for our diverse global developer community, and we're excited to offer Ask Apple as another new resource."

Ask Apple is a free program with registration available to all members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Program. The first round of Ask Apple opportunities will be coming from October 17 to 21, with signups available on Apple's developer website.

More information can be found on Apple's developer site.