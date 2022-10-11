Analysts Have No Idea How Many Macs Apple Shipped Last Quarter

by

For the last several years, Apple has not provided breakdowns of the number of iPhones, Macs, and iPads sold, keeping analysts, customers, investors, and others in the dark on exact device sales. This has led analysts to attempt to estimate product shipments, and as the Q3 quarterly Mac numbers confirm, it's a very inexact process.

macbook air red
Companies like Gartner, IDC, and Canalys in fact appear to have no clue how many Macs Apple sold as the third quarter estimates are wildly different.

IDC estimates that Apple sold 10 million Macs during the quarter, up from 7 million in the year-ago quarter for an impressive 40.2 percent growth. Gartner, however, believes that Apple sold just 5.8 million Macs, down from 6.9 million in the year-ago quarter for a 15.6 percent drop.

There's a 4.3 million Mac shipment discrepancy between the estimates from IDC and Gartner, which highlights just how unreliable these shipment estimates can be. Canalys is in the middle of those two estimates, suggesting that Apple shipped 8 million Macs, up from 7.9 million in the year-ago quarter for 1.7 percent growth.

We have historically seen discrepancies between the estimates provided by IDC, Gartner, and Canalys, but not to this degree. Apple will provide more data on its revenue for the third calendar quarter (fourth fiscal quarter) during its October 27 earnings call, which should give us some insight into how well the Mac sold.

Apple this quarter was offering the new M2 MacBook Air and ‌M2‌ MacBook Pro, but it was also facing shipment delays on a number of Macs due to supply chain issues. As mentioned up above, Apple will not provide unit sales information, but overall Mac revenue will clear things up a bit, at least in terms of year over year sales and revenue.

Tags: IDC, Gartner, Canalys

Top Rated Comments

rgeneral Avatar
rgeneral
20 minutes ago at 03:40 pm
Not sure why we even need these analyst.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

These 10 U.S. States Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Friday October 7, 2022 9:02 am PDT by
Earlier this year, Apple launched a feature allowing residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. As we wait for IDs in the Wallet app to expand to additional U.S. states, here is everything you need to know about how the feature ...
Read Full Article197 comments
apple tv 4k design triad

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch in 2022 With These Four Features

Saturday October 8, 2022 3:00 am PDT by
Back in May, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that a new Apple TV would be released in the second half of 2022. Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also said that a new Apple TV was "getting closer" and "could potentially launch this year." With a new version of the Apple TV potentially on the horizon, here are four rumored features and changes for the streaming box. Faster chip: Gurman said...
Read Full Article288 comments
ipad pro purple

Five Apple Products You Should Avoid Buying Right Now

Wednesday October 5, 2022 2:12 pm PDT by
Rumors suggest that Apple still has several new devices that are coming before the end of the year, including a range of Macs and iPads. It's not looking like we're going to get an October event in 2022, but refreshes are coming soon, probably via press release. If you're planning to buy a Mac or an iPad, make sure to check out our list to know what's safe to pick up now and what's not. iPad ...
Read Full Article153 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

One of iOS 16's Best Features Drains Battery When Enabled

Thursday October 6, 2022 2:15 am PDT by
One of iOS 16's most praised features comes at the cost of draining battery life, according to recently published Apple support documents. The feature, known as "keyboard haptics," is optional in iOS 16 and allows users to get physical feedback via slight vibrations upon the touch of each key, confirming that it was pressed much like keyboard sounds. The feature is a useful addition to the...
Read Full Article
iPhone SE 4 TouchID and Notch 1

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Feature 6.1-Inch LCD Display With Notch

Sunday October 9, 2022 11:59 am PDT by
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display and a "notch" cutout at the top of the display, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. Young told MacRumors that he has revised his expectations for the fourth-generation iPhone SE. In October 2021, Young, who has a very good track record when providing insights into Apple's plans, said that ...
Read Full Article308 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.0.3 With Fixes for Notification Delays, CarPlay Microphone Levels, and More

Monday October 10, 2022 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.0.3, a minor bug fix update that comes a few weeks after the launch of the iOS 16 operating system. The iOS 16.0.3 update follows iOS 16.0.2, software that addressed a number of launch day bugs on the iPhone 14 models. The iOS 16.0.3 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article244 comments
top stories 8oct2022

Top Stories: What to Expect From Apple in October, iPhone 14 Plus Launch, and More

Saturday October 8, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
The first week of October has passed, and while we're expecting to see a number of hardware and software launches from Apple in the coming weeks, there's no sign of a media event in the works. This week also saw the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus, the last member of the iPhone 14 lineup to become available following last month's introduction. We're also looking forward to operating system...
Read Full Article24 comments
AirPods Pro Beta Firmware

Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Friday October 7, 2022 2:13 pm PDT by
Apple today provided developers with a new beta firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max. The new beta has a version number of 5B5040c. Apple has been providing beta updates for the AirPods since the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and the firmware is limited to developers who can download it from the Developer Center. Installing the...
Read Full Article60 comments