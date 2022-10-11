Amazon Prime Early Access: The Best Tech Accessories

Amazon's second major discount event of the year has kicked off, and in this article we're focusing on discounts and promotions on the best accessories for smartphones, tablets, smart homes, smartwatches, and more. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to access the sale, and you can sign up for Prime on Amazon. There's a 30 day free trial, and the service costs $14.99/month thereafter, or $139/year.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Beats



Beats has multiple headphones and earbuds on sale during the Prime Early Access event. This includes the Beats Studio Buds for $99.95 (33% off), Beats Fit Pro for $159.95 (20% off), and more.



Satechi

Satechi has a collection of notable discounts - up to 50 percent off - on its USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, and more desk accessories during the Prime Early Access Sale this year. You can find every accessory on sale below.

Ecobee

Ecobee is discounting its thermostats during Prime Early Access, including the Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for $173.13, down from $219.99. Additionally, there's the Ecobee Smart Sensor for Doors and Windows for $59.99, down from $79.99.

Casetify

You can get 20 percent off Casetify's Essential Case for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max during Prime Early Access. For previous generation devices, Casetify is offering 30 percent off its best-selling cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 on Amazon.



20% Off

30% Off

Totallee

Totallee is offering 35 percent off for both days of the Prime Early Access Sale. This promotion includes savings across all of Totallee's accessories on Amazon, covering iPhone cases, screen protectors, and more.

Jabra

Jabra's range of Bluetooth headphones is seeing notable markdowns this week, with nearly a dozen products on sale.

Das Keyboard

Das Keyboard is offering its new Mac-specific mechanical keyboard, the MacTigr, for $179.00, down from $219.00 with the on-page coupon. You can also get the 5QS smart mechanical keyboard for $169.00, down from $199.00 with the on-page coupon.

More Accessory Deals

Aqara - Save on smart home accessories.

Kindle Bundles - Get up to 38 percent off.

Bose Headphones - Get up to 40 percent off.

Western Digital/SanDisk Memory - Get up to 65 percent off.

Anker - Get up to 44 percent off.

ZAGG - Save on charging accessories.

We will continue to track Prime Early Access deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.