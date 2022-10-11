Amazon Prime Early Access: The Best Tech Accessories

by

Amazon's second major discount event of the year has kicked off, and in this article we're focusing on discounts and promotions on the best accessories for smartphones, tablets, smart homes, smartwatches, and more. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to access the sale, and you can sign up for Prime on Amazon. There's a 30 day free trial, and the service costs $14.99/month thereafter, or $139/year.

For a collection of discounts focused on Apple products, be sure to read our post on The Best Apple Deals during Prime Early Access.

Beats

beats prime aaccess
Beats has multiple headphones and earbuds on sale during the Prime Early Access event. This includes the Beats Studio Buds for $99.95 (33% off), Beats Fit Pro for $159.95 (20% off), and more.

Satechi

Satechi has a collection of notable discounts - up to 50 percent off - on its USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, and more desk accessories during the Prime Early Access Sale this year. You can find every accessory on sale below.

satechi prime access

UP TO 50% OFF
Satechi Accessories on Amazon

Ecobee

Ecobee is discounting its thermostats during Prime Early Access, including the Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for $173.13, down from $219.99. Additionally, there's the Ecobee Smart Sensor for Doors and Windows for $59.99, down from $79.99.

Casetify

You can get 20 percent off Casetify's Essential Case for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max during Prime Early Access. For previous generation devices, Casetify is offering 30 percent off its best-selling cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 on Amazon.

casetify prime access
20% Off

30% Off

Totallee

Totallee is offering 35 percent off for both days of the Prime Early Access Sale. This promotion includes savings across all of Totallee's accessories on Amazon, covering iPhone cases, screen protectors, and more.

Jabra

Jabra's range of Bluetooth headphones is seeing notable markdowns this week, with nearly a dozen products on sale.

jabra prime access

Das Keyboard

Das Keyboard is offering its new Mac-specific mechanical keyboard, the MacTigr, for $179.00, down from $219.00 with the on-page coupon. You can also get the 5QS smart mechanical keyboard for $169.00, down from $199.00 with the on-page coupon.

More Accessory Deals

We will continue to track Prime Early Access deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.

