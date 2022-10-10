Deals: Apple's M1 iPad Pro Sees New Best-Ever Prices Arrive at Up to $300 Off

Today we're tracking a pair of all-time low discounts on the 2021 M1 iPad Pro, including both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the tablet. You'll find both of these sales on Amazon.

Starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro, you can get the 512GB Wi-Fi model for $849.00, down from $1,099.00. This one is available in both Silver and Space Gray, and at $250 off it's an all-time low price.

11-inch iPad Pro (512GB Wi-Fi) for $849.00

Next, the 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $899.00, down from $1,199.00. This one is only available in Silver, and it's another record low price for the 2021 iPad Pro. Both tablets are in stock and ready to ship today on Amazon.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $899.00

You can expect more discounts on select Apple products over the next few days with Amazon's "Prime Early Access Sale" this Tuesday and Wednesday. If you're not already a Prime member, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to help get your holiday shopping started early.

Top Rated Comments

lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
19 minutes ago at 08:26 am

I'm tempted.... Do we think the new iPad Pros are going to be drastically better with M2? Or can I get away with an M1...
I’d imagine that M1 should be relevant for several years to come. Personally, and with an update looming, I’d be too tempted to wait and see what they have in store for the update. M2 seems a lock, and I’m sure there will be other goodies that will make it worth the wait. Obviously, it’s your call. ?

You can always find a good (maybe even better) deal on an M1 iPad Pro after the update is announced - as retailers will be looking to dump their surplus.
fel10 Avatar
fel10
18 minutes ago at 08:28 am
That’s actually a great deal. Especially if you trade in the 2020 iPad Pro. You get $400 bucks. To put towards the M1 IPad Pro. I’m actually tempted to do this.
bradman83 Avatar
bradman83
16 minutes ago at 08:30 am

I'm tempted.... Do we think the new iPad Pros are going to be drastically better with M2? Or can I get away with an M1...
Speed-wise the M2 is only marginally faster than the M1 (10% for single-threaded tasks, 20% for multi), and the M1 is already overkill for most tablet applications. The addition of virtual memory means the M1 Pro's 8GB of RAM is extendable if you're running additional RAM-hungry apps like ProCreate, Photoshop, LumaFusion, or the Affinity apps. Plus you'll have full access to all of the more advanced features being added to iPadOS 16. The big question is if there are any additional features they roll out or if the upcoming update is just a speed bump and whether that's worth paying full price (or potentially more than today's models)?

I'm on an A12Z 2020 iPad Pro and really don't feel constrained by the speed despite spending a lot of time in Lightroom. I feel more constrained by the apps.
nvmls Avatar
nvmls
8 minutes ago at 08:37 am

I'm tempted.... Do we think the new iPad Pros are going to be drastically better with M2? Or can I get away with an M1...
Makes no difference since the software is gimped.
