Deals: Apple's M1 iPad Pro Sees New Best-Ever Prices Arrive at Up to $300 Off

Today we're tracking a pair of all-time low discounts on the 2021 M1 iPad Pro, including both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the tablet. You'll find both of these sales on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro, you can get the 512GB Wi-Fi model for $849.00, down from $1,099.00. This one is available in both Silver and Space Gray, and at $250 off it's an all-time low price.

Next, the 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $899.00, down from $1,199.00. This one is only available in Silver, and it's another record low price for the 2021 iPad Pro. Both tablets are in stock and ready to ship today on Amazon.

You can expect more discounts on select Apple products over the next few days with Amazon's "Prime Early Access Sale" this Tuesday and Wednesday. If you're not already a Prime member, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to help get your holiday shopping started early.